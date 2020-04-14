Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Signals a Possible Reversal

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Euro, DAX May Fall Ahead of IMF World Outlook, Financial Stability Report
2020-04-14 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Outlook Eyes Chart Setup, Crude Oil Looks Past OPEC
2020-04-13 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Lifts Despite Grim IMF Economic Outlook for 2020
2020-04-14 15:22:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Gold Prices Soar to Multi-Year Highs; Potential Drivers For The Next Leg Higher
2020-04-14 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout at Risk- GBP/USD Levels
2020-04-14 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The month-long sell-off in $EURGBP has seen the pair break below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the move. Get your EUR/GBP technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/QGlwxWWUXv https://t.co/c0leetyxu4
  • RT @IMFNews: The latest Global Financial Stability Report shows that the financial system has already felt a dramatic impact during the #CO…
  • Fed's Bullard: - Fed ready to take further action if other markets see trouble $DXY
  • #Sterling Price Outlook: British #Pound Breakout at Risk- $GBPUSD Levels - https://t.co/RwXne8MWIU https://t.co/aHxzeYoZ8H
  • The Dow Jones Index gives back a portion of its morning gains as Boeing announces order cancellations for 737 Max aircraft $DJI https://t.co/P3SO1yAehy
  • Hey traders! @DailyFX 's Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter is back with some highlights which you may have missed last night. He also covers some 🔑 information on what you should be paying close attention to today! https://t.co/QqutrMoIf8
  • Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Signals a Possible Reversal More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/04/14/Bitcoin-Price-Forecast-BTCUSD-Signals-a-Possible-Reversal-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/NQUEh9aRK9
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.76% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.71% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.58% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.49% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aixW5xWnwI
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Fed’s Bullard Holds a Covid-19 Briefing Via Zoom due at 15:05 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-14
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 2.57% Wall Street: 2.32% Germany 30: 1.95% France 40: 1.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/UmEiCpBfE1
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Signals a Possible Reversal

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Signals a Possible Reversal

2020-04-14 14:56:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

BTC/USD Price Technical Outlook

  • Will bears take advantage of bull’s hesitation?
  • Levels and trading zones to consider on BTC/USD chart

BTC/USD – Disrupted Rally

Last week, Bitcoin rebounded from its highest level in nearly four weeks at $7.455 then retreated after. On Friday, the price closed the weekly candlestick with a bearish Doji pattern, highlighting a possible upcoming reversal.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat above 50 reflecting the lack of impulse to start uptrend move.

Bitcoin PRICE DAILY CHART (FEB 15 – April 14, 2020) Zoomed Out

Bitcoin daily chart price 14-04-20 Zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Bitcoin PRICE DAILY CHART (JAN 15 – April 14, 2020) Zoomed In

Bitcoin daily chart price 14-04-20 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed that on April 2 Bitcoin climbed to current trading zone $6.540- $7.824. Yet, the price failed in multiple occasions to overtake the 50-day average reflecting bulls hesitation at this stage.

Thus, a close below the low end of the zone opens the door for bearish comeback and possibly lead the price towards $5.625. Further close below that level could send the BTC/USD even lower towards $4.186. That said, the weekly support levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus.

On the flip-side, any close above the high end of the zone could encourage bulls to push towards $7.824. Further close above this level could mean more bullishness towards $10.507. Nevertheless, the weekly resistance levels marked on the chart should be monitored.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin PRICE FOUR Hour CHART (Mar 15 – April 14, 2020)

Bitcoin four hour price chart 14-04-20

Looking at the four-hour chart, we noticed that on Friday the price broke below the uptrend line originated from the March 30 low at $5.855. Later on, Bitcoin developed head and shoulders pattern. Therefore, any violation to the neckline located at $6.615 could lead the price towards $5.864.

A break below $6.330 would be considered another bearish signal. This increases the likelihood of falling towards $5.864. Yet, the weekly support level underlined on the chart should be considered. In turn, any break in the other direction i.e. above 7.301 could cause a rally towards $7.708. Although, the daily resistance level printed on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to know more about the critical levels in a further bearish/ bullish move.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF
2020-04-14 01:00:00
Natural Gas Price Chart Exposes Bearish Signals - Nat Gas Forecast
Natural Gas Price Chart Exposes Bearish Signals - Nat Gas Forecast
2020-04-09 14:33:00
USD/ZAR – Is the Rocket-move Higher Done? Levels to Watch
USD/ZAR – Is the Rocket-move Higher Done? Levels to Watch
2020-04-09 12:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/IDR
2020-04-09 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.