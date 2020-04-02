US Dollar Ready to Rise? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Levels to Watch as Rebound from 2020 Low Unravels
2020-04-02 01:00:00
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
Oil Forecast: Will Crude Drop Below $20 Amid OPEC, Virus Gloom?
2020-04-01 16:27:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
Dow Jones Bounces Off Lows, Remains Under Pressure After US PMI
2020-04-01 14:36:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Monthly Long-Legged Doji, Extreme Uncertainty
2020-04-01 19:51:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Recovery is at Stake – Levels & Thresholds to Keep in Focus
2020-04-01 09:37:00
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar at Risk as AUD/USD Descends, Yen May Fall Ahead
2020-04-02 00:00:00
Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance
2020-04-01 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $EURUSD chart positioning hints the Euro may be running out of steam following a spirited recovery but sentiment studies continue to argue for the upside.Get your EUR/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/zp2oz1G2QZ https://t.co/FXHGExEX09
  • RT @FxWestwater: Initial jobless claims appear set to break higher to another unprecedented level tomorrow with analysts estimates expectin…
  • (Tech Weekly) The US #Dollar could be on the verge of regaining upside momentum against #ASEAN FX such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian #Rupiah and Malaysian #Ringgit. Will the Philippine Peso follow? $USDSGD $USDPHP - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/04/02/US-Dollar-Ready-to-Rise-USDSGD-USDMYR-USDIDR-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/JmsrLVMFSc
  • Singapore's Trade Minister Chan Chun Sing: Singapore agency to fund 90% of retailer cost to use E-commerce -BBG
  • The Japanese Yen shared fully in the broad Dollar weakness which has come with global stimulus efforts. $USDJPY's medium-term downtrend looks quite comfortably in place. Get your USD/JPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/5io7seTGyk https://t.co/Hlb1YmjttQ
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.94% Silver: 0.04% Gold: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fHc0dDjslM
  • Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison: Australia is slowing the spread of the #coronavirus -BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.25% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.18% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eGcxPQOlgA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.87%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 64.88%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/58B9Vlo2c4
  • Wall Street futures pointing cautiously higher during morning APAC trade [delayed]: S&P 500 (+0.56%) Dow Jones (+0.49%) -BBG
US Dollar Ready to Rise? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar Ready to Rise? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

2020-04-02 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar may be regaining upside momentum versus ASEAN FX
  • USD/SGD and USD/MYR may be pushing higher with USD/IDR
  • USD/PHP resumes trading inside well-established horizontal band

Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The US Dollar succumbed to selling pressure last week against some of its ASEAN counterparts – as expected. This followed the emergence of a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern in my ASEAN-based US Dollar index on the daily chart below. The index averages USD against SGD, IDR, MYR and PHP and it can help to paint a broader trajectory for the Greenback in the Southeast Asia region.

Now this week, the US Dollar could be readying to resume its appreciation after a brief pause. Prices have bounced off “inner” support after testing the 78.6% Fibonacci extension. A confirmatory upside close could set the Greenback on course to revisit its average dearest price since peaks in 2017. What is the road ahead for USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP from here?

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index – Daily Chart

US Dollar Ready to Rise? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

ASEAN Chart Created in TradingView

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The US Dollar could be preparing to resume gains against the Singapore Dollar. On the 4-hour chart, USD/SGD has closed and confirmed a push above falling resistance from late March – blue lines below. This also follows a bounce off “potential” support where prices established a barrier between 1.4203 to 1.4219. A rise through 1.4366 exposes 1.4441 on the way towards last month’s high at 1.4646.

Learn more about how the MAS conducts monetary policy and what matters for the Singapore Dollar!

USD/SGD 4-Hour Chart

US Dollar Ready to Rise? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah continues to trade at its cheapest price since 1998 against the US Dollar. Three levels of rising support may maintain the dominant upward USD/IDR trajectory: “1”, “2” and “3” on the daily chart below. A descent through 16090 exposes support “2” and may shift the near-term bias bearish. Otherwise a rise above 16605 exposes the 1998 peak at 16850 followed by the 38.20% Fibonacci extension at 17253.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 08
( 00:04 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Ready to Rise? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The US Dollar pushed higher versus the Malaysian Ringgit over the past 2 sessions. This followed a test of former highs from June and August 2017. That makes for a key range of support between 4.2985 and 4.3085. Now USD/MYR is appearing to target last month’s peak which is closely aligned with the April 2017 high at 4.4390. A steep descent may eventually see prices testing “potential” support from January – pink line below.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

USD/MYR Daily Chart

US Dollar Ready to Rise? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

After returning to its former congestive range, the US Dollar resumed consolidating against the Philippine Peso. This followed a false upside breakout where USD/PHP established resistance between 51.70 – 51.82. The lower bound of congestion lays between 50.38 to 50.52. Breaching the upper bound entails taking out 51.13 to 51.30. Follow-through remains key in confirming a breakout, whether it is higher or lower.

To stay updated on fundamental developments for ASEAN currencies, follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Ready to Rise? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Price: Eyes A Test of $1.500 Threshold- Nat Gas Weekly Forecast
Natural Gas Price: Eyes A Test of $1.500 Threshold- Nat Gas Weekly Forecast
2020-04-01 14:30:00
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Recovery Faces A Key Resistance Level
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Recovery Faces A Key Resistance Level
2020-03-31 14:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: GBP/NZD, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: GBP/NZD, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF
2020-03-31 03:00:00
Natural Gas Price Forecast: Will Bears Give Up Control?
Natural Gas Price Forecast: Will Bears Give Up Control?
2020-03-26 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.