Real Time News
  • House Speaker Pelosi: - Expecting stimulus package to pass by voice vote tomorrow - Direct payments need to be sent out quickly - BBG
  • Natural Gas Price Forecast: Will Bears Give Up Control? More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/03/26/Natural-Gas-Price-Forecast-Will-Bears-Give-Up-Control-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/46gERJtNBI
  • House Speaker Pelosi: - Next stimulus bill has to be bigger $SPX
  • $GBPUSD continues its tentative recovery, suggesting that further modest rises are likely in the days ahead.Get your GBP/USD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/zGbNxbRdh1 https://t.co/QjzPanxy1H
  • House Speaker Pelosi says she is sure stimulus package will pass in the house $DXY
  • German Finance Minister Scholz: - May use EU budget funds to offset virus impact $DAX $EURUSD
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 1.19% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.98% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.97% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.78% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.73% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0GLHInBLYr
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 4.02% US 500: 3.68% France 40: 0.82% Germany 30: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/gAgeqaGL8z
  • I know it seems like it is cold comfort, but they should make this a regular refrain just to make sure the message is getting through https://t.co/CsISA8WETR
  • G20 leaders to do whatever it takes to defeat pandemic $SPX
Natural Gas Price Forecast: Will Bears Give Up Control?

2020-03-26 15:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Natural Gas Technical Outlook

  • Bears ease up yet, still in charge
  • Signals and levels to monitor.

Natural Gas Price - At its Lowest in Over two Decades

On March 18, natural gas tumbled to $1.583- its lowest level in nearly 25 years. Later on, the market rallied as some bears seemed to cover. Yet, the price closed the weekly candlestick in the red with 14.1% loss.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose from 38 to 45 highlighting weaker downtrend momentum.

Nat-Gas DAILY Price CHART (Jan 23, 2019 – Mar 26, 2020) Zoomed Out

Natural gas daily price chart 26-03-20 zoomed out
Natural Gas DAILY Price CHART (Jan 22 – Mar 26, 2020) Zoomed IN

Natural gas daily price chart 26-03-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed that on March 17 the market failed to overtake the 50-day average and remained below. Additionally, natural gas slipped to a lower trading zone. This week, the price climbed back to current trading zone $1.566 - $1.760.

Yesterday, the market tested trading above the high end of the zone then reversed its direction indicating that bears may come back. Thus, a close below the low end of the zone could encourage bears to press towards $1.430. Yet, the monthly support area marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus.

On the flip-side, any close above the high end of the zone highlights bears hesitation. This may lead some of them to exit the market allowing natural gas to rally towards $1.902. Further close above that level could push the price even higher towards $2.033. In that scenario, the weekly resistance levels and area underscored on the chart should be monitored.

Natural Gas price Four-Hour PRICE CHART (Mar 6 – Mar 26, 2020)

natural gas four hour price chart 26-03-20

From the four- hour chart, we noticed that yesterday the market paused its downtrend move as created a high with a higher high at $1.777 causing a sideways move.

Thus, a break below $1.550 could send natural gas towards $1.430. Although, the psychological level underlined on the chart should be considered. In turn, a break above $1.800 may cause a rally towards $1.900. Nevertheless, the daily resistance level underlined on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to find out more about the key technical levels to keep in mind in a further bullish/bearish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

