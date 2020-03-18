FX Volatility Will Oscillate, but the High Vol Regime is Here to Stay

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Struggles to Hold EUR/USD 1.1000 Against a Rampant US Dollar
2020-03-18 12:00:00
Euro Outlook Bleak as Eurozone Governments Shut Down Borders
2020-03-18 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Crushed to a 17-Year Low as Global Recession Fears Grow
2020-03-18 10:21:00
Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus
2020-03-18 06:51:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher
2020-03-16 20:40:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus
2020-03-18 06:51:00
Gold Price Rebounds from Key Price Zone as Fed Deploys Credit Facility
2020-03-18 03:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rises, British Pound (GBP) Drops to 1985 Low, London Set for Lockdown - US Market Open
2020-03-18 14:35:00
GBP/USD Collapses through Brexit Lows Eying Further Breakout Levels
2020-03-18 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
2020-03-17 03:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $EUR https://t.co/a6ScdbRqiC
  • 🇺🇸 USD DOE U.S. Crude Oil Inventories (MAR 13), Actual: 1954k Expected: 4406k Previous: 7664k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-18
  • The EU is working on a plan that would make ECB crisis purchases possible - BBG
  • According to the Telegraph sources close to mayors office say they expect shutdown of London in coming days
  • Senate Majority Leader McConnell says virus vote will happen today - BBG
  • USD/MXN Takes Off to All Time High, Will US Dollar Stop its Rally vs Mexican Peso? More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/forex_correlations/2020/03/18/USDMXN-Takes-Off-to-All-Time-High-Will-US-Dollar-Stop-its-Rally-vs-Mexican-Peso-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/6EUrDI4Zgg
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -1.20% Silver: -2.77% Oil - US Crude: -10.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HoJ2M2s7ic
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD DOE U.S. Crude Oil Inventories (MAR 13) due at 14:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 7664k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-18
  • EUR/GBP continues to firm while $GBPUSD, the #FTSE 100 and UK Government bonds (Gilts) are weaker again and could well extend their losses. Get your UK market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/RBOx7lSQ3w https://t.co/dhOXyxrma4
  • today or tomorrow....what about Friday?? https://t.co/loBQOAKSiv
FX Volatility Will Oscillate, but the High Vol Regime is Here to Stay

FX Volatility Will Oscillate, but the High Vol Regime is Here to Stay

2020-03-18 13:12:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Until last month FX volatility was in the doldrums, so much so that we saw the JP Morgan G7 Currency Volatility Index plummet to a record low under 5. Extremely easy monetary policy (and the so-called “Fed Put”) had driven the market to extreme levels of complacency and risk-taking behavior. The coronavirus has changed all that in a flash, and likely for quite some time to come. Even if the virus situation clears up sooner rather than later (hopefully the case), the dislodgment was too fierce to take back, welcoming in a high volatility regime.

From generational-low levels.

The JPMVG7 index is an implied volatility index similar the very popular S&P 500 VIX index. The currency volatility index has only been around since 1992, but looking back to the very beginning of FX trading in the early 1970s, USD/JPY 1-year implied volatility had dropped to record lows last year. The annual trading range for the US Dollar Index (DXY) for 2019 was the smallest since the mid-1970s.

JP Morgan G7 Currency Volatility Index

JPM G7 Currency Volatility Index

Source: Bloomberg

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Build your confidence in volatile times.
Get My Guide

The current reading on the JPM index is around 13, and while this is now high, and at some point it will simmer down a bit, a new higher base for volatility is expected for the foreseeable future. A new higher trading range. Looking at other times when volatility troughed at extremely low levels (1996, 2007, and 2014), once volatility got into motion it stayed in motion.

The 1996 bottom didn’t peak until 1998, but volatility stayed double digits for most of the period leading into 2002. The 2007 episode didn’t peak until the depths of the Great Financial Crisis in 2008, but again volatility stayed double-digits for years later, until 2012 before dropping off sharply. The last high volatility regime started in 2014, and levels stayed around the long-term average (~10) until early 2017.

So as one can see, once volatility spiked off a significant low it didn’t return back to low levels for quite some time to come. It is impossible to say how long this cycle will last, but one can conclude that it could last at least the next two or three years. And this is a good thing for traders. This means there will be plenty of opportunity for FX traders to take advantage of. Keep in mind, that with bigger swings comes bigger responsibilities in risk management – position-sizing needs to reflect this fact by being adjusted downward.

Resources for Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Surges, Now What? EUR/USD, AUD/USD Downtrends Analyzed
US Dollar Surges, Now What? EUR/USD, AUD/USD Downtrends Analyzed
2020-03-18 05:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-03-17 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook Bearish on Coronavirus: AUD/NZD, AUD/CHF, GBP/AUD
Australian Dollar Outlook Bearish on Coronavirus: AUD/NZD, AUD/CHF, GBP/AUD
2020-03-17 02:00:00
USD/MXN – US Dollar Continues to Torch Mexican Peso as Dow Plunges
USD/MXN – US Dollar Continues to Torch Mexican Peso as Dow Plunges
2020-03-13 12:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.