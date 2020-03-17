British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From Chart Support
2020-03-17 04:00:00
Recession Risk Intensifies as Crude Crashes & Coronavirus Festers
2020-03-16 20:32:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
US Dollar Soars, Wall Street Confirms Bear Market, Gold Prices Drop. What Now?
2020-03-16 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
2020-03-17 03:25:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Hits Crisis Highs Amid Cross-Asset Volatility Explosion
2020-03-16 13:38:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Climbs off the Lows but Recovery Remains Unlikely
2020-03-16 18:15:00
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Hits Crisis Highs Amid Cross-Asset Volatility Explosion
2020-03-16 13:38:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are safe-haven assets and how can you trade them? Find out: https://t.co/B9RRWB7sZ0 https://t.co/SSMscp9Yl6
  • The British #Pound downtrend appears to show some signs of hesitation with $GBPCAD, $GBPNZD and $GBPCHF focusing on key levels of immediate support. What does #Sterling face ahead? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/03/17/British-Pound-Technical-Forecast-GBPCAD-GBPNZD-GBPCHF.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr
  • #EURUSD: Bullish Engulfing candle setup on the daily chart hints a bounce may be ahead but the 4hr chart warns near-term resistance is still intact while easing net-short tilt in trader positioning hints at coming weakness. #technicalanalysis https://t.co/sPM4drdrmB
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/5uo4ydJEaA
  • Here is a preview of my GBP charts for the upcoming piece to come soon! #GBP https://t.co/Z4IJhSQfD9
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Industrial Production (YoY) (JAN F), Actual: -2.3% Expected: N/A Previous: -2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/BouA0VqgSH
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.57%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 77.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/01ica1zbtx
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/tEf1bgaKim
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Industrial Production (YoY) (JAN F) due at 04:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF

2020-03-17 06:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

British Pound, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF - Technical Forecast

  • British Pound downtrend appears to be showing signs of hesitation
  • GBP/CAD bounced on support, was that a false downside breakout?
  • GBP/NZD eyeing rising trend line, GBP/CHF faces the 2011 bottom

British Pound Technical Outlook

After the worst week for GBP/USD since 2008, early technical signals are showing signs to treat further downside progress with caution. On the daily chart below is my majors-based GBP index which has formed a Long-legged Doji candlestick on Monday. This is a sign of indecision which with upside confirmation may precede a turn higher. Earlier this month, the same formation preceded the drop into last week’s dismal Sterling performance. With that in mind, keep a close eye on the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement below.

Note that the coronavirus outbreak is resulting in higher-than-normal levels of market volatility.

Can’t see the charts below? Click here to follow along

Majors-Based British Pound Index – Daily Chart

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/CAD Technical Outlook

GBP/CAD bounced off the support range between 1.6920 to 1.6981 after appearing to falsely break under “inner support” on the daily chart below. An upside close could pave the way to retest 1.7270 on the way towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.7539. Resuming the top entails taking out 1.6920 which would expose “outer support” that may maintain the medium-term uptrend.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 18
( 00:03 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

GBP/CAD Daily Chart

GBP/CAD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/NZD Technical Outlook

Last week, GBP/NZD temporarily spiked up towards key long-term falling resistance from 2001. In the more immediate sense, this meant that horizontal resistance (2.0474 – 2.0673) held. The latter consists of peaks from 2018, 2019 and thus far in 2020. That has sent GBP/NZD aiming towards rising support from July – blue line on the weekly chart below. A close under may shift the technical bias to the downside. Negative RSI divergence is showing that upside momentum is fading which may precede a further selloff to come.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

GBP/NZD - Weekly

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/CHF Technical Outlook

GBP/CHF remains in an aggressive downtrend since prices closed under rising support from 2019 – red line below. Now prices are testing the key support range between 1.1468 to 1.1676. This area contains the 2015 low after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) unexpectedly dropped the floor in EUR/CHF, resulting in sudden and aggressive Franc appreciation as the exchange rate capitulated.

Maintaining the downtrend is “inner resistance” which if taken out, exposes “outer resistance” dating back to the end of last year. The latter may maintain the downtrend down the road. From here, taking out support at the 2011 low would expose the 100% Fibonacci extension at 1.1209. Closing under the latter opens the door to the 123.6% level at 1.0943.

GBP/CHF- Daily Chart

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook Bearish on Coronavirus: AUD/NZD, AUD/CHF, GBP/AUD
Australian Dollar Outlook Bearish on Coronavirus: AUD/NZD, AUD/CHF, GBP/AUD
2020-03-17 02:00:00
USD/MXN – US Dollar Continues to Torch Mexican Peso as Dow Plunges
USD/MXN – US Dollar Continues to Torch Mexican Peso as Dow Plunges
2020-03-13 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
EUR/CHF May Fall as DAX Plunges Amid Stock Market Crash
EUR/CHF May Fall as DAX Plunges Amid Stock Market Crash
2020-03-13 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/CAD
GBP/NZD
GBP/CHF
News & Analysis at your fingertips.