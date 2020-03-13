US Dollar Soars, Obstacles Loom: USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow's Worst Day Since 1987 Crash, ECB Falls Short, Dollar Signals Liquidity Risk
2020-03-13 01:00:00
S&P 500, US Dollar on Wild Rides as the World Wrestles with Risk
2020-03-12 19:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Weakness Likely Against USD and EUR
2020-03-12 10:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Heavy on BoE- GBP/USD Support?
2020-03-11 16:41:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Dow Jones Outlook Bleak Post Trump Nation Address
2020-03-12 01:30:00
Yen, US Dollar Gain. Virus Pandemic Pushes Wall Street to Bear Market
2020-03-12 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Plunges Despite Coronavirus Risk Sell-off
2020-03-12 20:00:00
Gold Prices Drop Despite Coronavirus Scare, ECB in Focus
2020-03-12 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie, Oil Tanks on Coronavirus Panic
2020-03-12 15:30:00
Gold Prices Drop Despite Coronavirus Scare, ECB in Focus
2020-03-12 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (JAN), Actual: 0.8% Expected: 0.0% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-13
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.04%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 76.08%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JnTN8GbcC1
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.90% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.68% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fSnQuLLxh6
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (JAN) due at 04:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.3% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-13
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -2.52% Wall Street: -2.94% Germany 30: -4.12% France 40: -4.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/M02BUY134K
  • It’s happening at Whole Foods too #CoronavirusPandemic #outofstock https://t.co/c00B2NSSM3
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr https://t.co/KGN5yHwnH2
  • The US Dollar rose versus #ASEAN currencies but the Greenback’s ascent risks running out of steam. What obstacles do $USDIDR, $USDSGD, $USDMYR and $USDPHP face ahead? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/03/13/US-Dollar-Soars-Obstacles-Loom-USDIDR-USDSGD-USDMYR-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/y7xhsRGxzo
  • Indonesia announces second fiscal stimulus package of $1.55b -BBG
  • $USDINR earlier pushed above peaks from 2018, touching a record high (as expected, see link below). Negative RSI divergence does show fading upside momentum which risks preceding a turn lower #Rupee #India - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/03/06/USD-May-See-Record-High-Versus-Indian-Rupee-After-RBI-Seized-Yes-Bank.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/IqquuQd4P9
US Dollar Soars, Obstacles Loom: USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

US Dollar Soars, Obstacles Loom: USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

2020-03-13 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar eyeing upside breakout confirmation against ASEAN currencies
  • USD/IDR and USD/MYR appear to show some signs of fading momentum
  • USD/SGD extends uptrend after bullish signals, USD/PHP at range ceiling

Indonesian Rupiah, Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The US Dollar has extended its advance against ASEAN currencies such as the Indonesian Rupiah, Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso. This follows a combination of bullish fundamental and technical signals. A global selloff in equities has rekindled demand for the haven-linked US Dollar.

Earlier this week, my ASEAN-based US Dollar index exhibited upside breakout signals and more may be ahead. There is a sign of fading upside momentum with negative RSI divergence present on the chart below. This is as my index approaches the May 2017 high which if it holds, can precede a turn lower.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index – Daily Chart

US Dollar Soars, Obstacles Loom: USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

ASEAN Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah continued to see selling pressure, extending losses against the US Dollar. This has left USD/IDR facing highs from May 2019 which are a range between 14484 to 14525. If taken out, that would expose 2018 highs. Guiding the pair there may be a potential rising support line from February that ought to be confirmed with a third testing point. Negative RSI divergence does show fading upside momentum which may precede a turn lower. As such, if May’s peak holds, there could be a near-term decline in store ahead.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 18
( 00:03 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Soars, Obstacles Loom: USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

After a Bullish Engulfing and a push through falling resistance, USD/SGD finds itself testing highs from May 2017. If taken out, that exposes the next key resistance barrier at 1.4219 which is the peak from March in the same year. Maintaining gains are multiple rising trend lines. One is from March (green line below) and a medium-term line (blue) from January. A near-term descent may place the focus on the latter should it ebb selling pressure.

Learn more about how the MAS conducts monetary policy and what matters for the Singapore Dollar!

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Soars, Obstacles Loom: USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The Malaysian Ringgit is depreciating, approaching its weakest point against the US Dollar from the Summer of 2017. That makes for a range of resistance between 4.2985 to 4.3085. Guiding USD/MYR to the upside is near-term rising support from this month’s low at the time of writing. Negative RSI divergence shows fading upside momentum which risks preceding a turn lower. With confirmation, that could spark a selloff towards what could be a potential rising trend line from January. Otherwise the May 2017 high may be in store next.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

USD/MYR Daily Chart

US Dollar Soars, Obstacles Loom: USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

As expected, the USD/PHP is now testing the upper boundary of its congestive range since November. A close through 51.30 may pressure the Philippine Peso as the US Dollar could revisit the former rising trend line from 2013 on the chart below. Otherwise if consolidation persists, USD/PHP could be due for another visit of range bottom at 50.52 – 50.40.

To stay updated on fundamental developments for ASEAN currencies, follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Soars, Obstacles Loom: USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/CHF May Fall as DAX Plunges Amid Stock Market Crash
EUR/CHF May Fall as DAX Plunges Amid Stock Market Crash
2020-03-13 03:30:00
Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast: Nat gas eyes Rallying to Multi-Month High
Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast: Nat gas eyes Rallying to Multi-Month High
2020-03-12 16:00:00
USD/ZAR – US Dollar ‘Needles’ Higher Against SA Rand, Volatility to Persist
USD/ZAR – US Dollar ‘Needles’ Higher Against SA Rand, Volatility to Persist
2020-03-10 12:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2020-03-10 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.