Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Action Currently Battling a Bearish Trend, Bond Yields Remain Elevated
2020-03-13 10:30:00
USD May Rise if Sentiment Data Spurs Demand for Havens
2020-03-13 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Weakness Likely Against USD and EUR
2020-03-12 10:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Heavy on BoE- GBP/USD Support?
2020-03-11 16:41:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-03-13 11:45:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Dow Jones Outlook Bleak Post Trump Nation Address
2020-03-12 01:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as Investors Flee to Cash, UofM Eyed
2020-03-13 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Plunges Despite Coronavirus Risk Sell-off
2020-03-12 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie, Oil Tanks on Coronavirus Panic
2020-03-12 15:30:00
Gold Prices Drop Despite Coronavirus Scare, ECB in Focus
2020-03-12 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • EU is ready to trigger crisis clause allowing for fiscal stimulus
  • 🇺🇸 USD Export Price Index (YoY) (FEB), Actual: -1.3% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-13
  • 🇺🇸 USD Import Price Index ex Petroleum (MoM) (FEB), Actual: 0.2% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-13
  • What is a CPI and why does it affect #forex traders? Find out: https://t.co/nGztbG91kc #tradingstyle https://t.co/hJ6Ko2cDYp
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.58%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 72.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/p1e51RgB9N
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.70% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.50% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.58% 🇯🇵JPY: -2.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XhCvu3tQv3
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Export Price Index (YoY) (FEB) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-13
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Import Price Index ex Petroleum (MoM) (FEB) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-13
  • Germany will put no limit on credit program to help companies $EUR
  • Premier League Suspended https://t.co/hvzeubuT2l
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?

Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?

2020-03-13 11:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Bitcoin Price Technical Forecast

  • Bears are in charge
  • Key levels and thresholds to know

BTC/USD – Bearish Market

On Sunday, bitcoin broke below the neckline of head and shoulders pattern located at $8.420 discussed in our last update: Reversal Pattern May Press Bitcoin to multi-month low

Since then, the crypto currency has been in a free fall. Today, the market has printed $3.908 – its lowest price in nearly twelve months. Later, the market has rebounded as some bears seemed to cover.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dipped below 30 and remained in oversold territory emphasizing the strength of downtrend move.

Bitcoin PRICE DAILY CHART (April 2, 2018 – Mar 13, 2020) Zoomed Out

Bitcoin daily chart price 13-03-20 Zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Bitcoin PRICE DAILY CHART (Dec 1 – Mar 13, 2020) Zoomed In

Bitcoin daily chart price 13-03-20 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed that yesterday Bitcoin lost nearly 38% of its value then moved to a lower trading zone $4.923- $4.186. Today, the price has tested the low end then surged towards $5.625. A close above this level may cause a rally towards $6.540. Further close above that level could send the price even higher towards $7.771. Although, the daily resistance levels underlined on the chart should be kept in focus.

On the other hand, any close below the low end of the zone may encourage bears to press towards $2.980. Further close below that level could mean more bearishness towards $1.241. Yet, the daily and weekly levels marked on the chart should be considered as some traders might exit/join the market around these points.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin PRICE FOUR Hour CHART (FEB 23 – Mar 13, 2020)

Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?

Looking at the four-hour chart, we noticed that on Sunday BTC/USD broke below the March 1 low at $8.408 , then started a downtrend move creating lower highs with lower lows.

Thus, a break below $3.635 could resume bearish price action towards $3.127. Although, the weekly support level underscored on the chart should be watched closely. On the flip-side, a break above $6.796 may push Bitcoin towards $7.615. Nevertheless, the daily resistance level printed on the chart would be worth monitoring.

See the chart to know more about the critical levels in a further bearish/ bullish move.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN – US Dollar Continues to Torch Mexican Peso as Dow Plunges
USD/MXN – US Dollar Continues to Torch Mexican Peso as Dow Plunges
2020-03-13 12:00:00
EUR/CHF May Fall as DAX Plunges Amid Stock Market Crash
EUR/CHF May Fall as DAX Plunges Amid Stock Market Crash
2020-03-13 03:30:00
US Dollar Soars, Obstacles Loom: USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Soars, Obstacles Loom: USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
2020-03-13 03:00:00
Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast: Nat gas eyes Rallying to Multi-Month High
Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast: Nat gas eyes Rallying to Multi-Month High
2020-03-12 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.