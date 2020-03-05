US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Trend Pointing Lower, USD/IDR May Rise

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Rebounds, EURUSD Rally Stalls, Canadian and Australian Dollars Surprise
2020-03-05 01:30:00
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD Rip Runs into Key Fibonacci Resistance
2020-03-04 13:34:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Downtrend Held, Australian Dollar Rose Post Super Tuesday
2020-03-05 00:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Bounce May be on Borrowed Time
2020-03-04 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bull Run Halts at Key USD/JPY Chart Level
2020-03-05 03:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Outlook: US Dollar Trader Positioning
2020-03-04 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Fed Rate-Cut Rally at Risk- GLD Levels
2020-03-04 16:30:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 Outlook: Impact of Emergency Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-04 10:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Price Looks to OPEC Meeting, Supply Cuts
2020-03-04 20:59:00
Crude Oil Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends
2020-03-04 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • My trading video for today: 'S&P 500 Rebounds, $EURUSD Rally Stalls, Canadian and Australian Dollars Surprise' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/03/05/SP-500-Rebounds-EURUSD-Rally-Stalls-Canadian-and-Australian-Dollars-Surprise-.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/OSoBpsgVJh
  • Asia Pacific Equities Update [delayed]: Nikkei 225 (+0.95%) Shanghai Composite (+1.40%) KOSPI (+0.51%) ASX 200 (+0.93%) -BBG
  • My #ASEAN-based #USD index has been aiming lower amid a cautious uptick in the MSCI #emergingmarkets index (#EEM) since the end of February. The inverse relationship between it and EEM has been on and off as of late as the #Greenback swings b/w haven status and yield focus https://t.co/qKE1CKQCCj
  • Italy: As the number of confirmed #coronavirus cases within Italy continues to rise, the already slowing economy faces the risk of entering a technical recession. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/9pVqG2dCvP https://t.co/n9SGu0Af4J
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.38% Gold: 0.16% Silver: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/uBCERVLZfj
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cKEH0W4gdb
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.87%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 68.30%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nksZ9qlOTZ
  • US President Donald Trump: "very small number" of coronavirus patients in the country. Virus numbers in China getting better, Xi working hard - BBG
  • ISM Services PMI crossed the wires this morning at 57.3, beating expectations of 54.8, leading the US Dollar to trade higher in the morning. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/gw43FVdcAE https://t.co/pS0pW50Dv0
  • Philippine Central Bank Governor Benjamin Diokno: BSP to consider February inflation at March 19 meeting -BBG $USDPHP
US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Trend Pointing Lower, USD/IDR May Rise

US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Trend Pointing Lower, USD/IDR May Rise

2020-03-05 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, USD/SGD, Indonesian Rupiah, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar fell against the Singapore Dollar but rose vs Indonesian Rupiah
  • USD/SGD technical bias favors downside as pair seeks further confirmation
  • USD/IDR soared through key resistance, shifting focus to the upside next

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The US Dollar has been losing ground to the Singapore Dollar after USD/SGD broke under a key rising trend line from January last week – as expected. Now, the currency pair may be readying to extend the near-term downtrend from highs last month. Prices closed under the February 12 low at 1.3850. With downside confirmation, this could resume a reversal of the uptrend from January.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Trend Pointing Lower, USD/IDR May Rise

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Zooming in on the 4-hour chart, USD/SGD has yet to confirm the push under mid-February lows. A bounce can result in a rise towards key falling resistance from the February peak – blue lines on the chart below. That places the focus on the psychological barrier between 1.3906 to 1.3942. A close above the latter exposes 1.3991. Otherwise, downtrend resumption paves the way to test the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3765. Taking out the latter would then expose the next barrier between 1.3669 to 1.3692.

Learn more about how the MAS conducts monetary policy and what matters for the Singapore Dollar!

USD/SGD 4-Hour

US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Trend Pointing Lower, USD/IDR May Rise

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The US Dollar climbed aggressively versus the Indonesian Rupiah with USD/IDR taking out key falling resistance from May on the weekly chart. The 3.31% rise was the most-aggressive climb over the course of 5 trading days since August 2015 and followed aggressive capital outflows from Indonesia amid the global coronavirus outbreak. USD/IDR may attempt upside confirmation which could pave its trajectory ahead.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 11
( 01:03 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/IDR Weekly Chart

US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Trend Pointing Lower, USD/IDR May Rise

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Taking a look at the USD/IDR daily chart, the US Dollar has confirmed the upside push through falling resistance. Prices then took out 14130 and 14215 before struggling at 14350. That has left the Rupiah facing a potential near-term rising support line from early February. A daily close under may shift the immediate technical bias downward. That would place the focus in key support which is a range between 13848 to 13895. Down the road, upside resumption entails closing above peaks from May (14484 to 14525).

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Trend Pointing Lower, USD/IDR May Rise

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Price: Risk of A Possible Reversal - Nat Gas Technical Forecast
Natural Gas Price: Risk of A Possible Reversal - Nat Gas Technical Forecast
2020-03-04 16:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF, GBP/NZD
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF, GBP/NZD
2020-03-03 02:00:00
Dow Jones Eyes Extending its Losses, Where Could the Selloff Stop?
Dow Jones Eyes Extending its Losses, Where Could the Selloff Stop?
2020-03-02 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.