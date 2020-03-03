British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF, GBP/NZD

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jan 02 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12.
2020-03-02 18:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-02 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Gold Prices Outperform Silver, Crude Oil Bulls Eye OPEC - COT Report
2020-03-02 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD at Turning Points as Crude Oil Prices Rally?
2020-03-03 00:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

RBA cuts interest rates from 075% to 0.50%

Real Time News
  • RBA: - Global growth in H1 will be weaker than baseline expectations (outlined in the OECD's report released on Monday) - Local GDP expected to be "noticeably weaker" Sign up here for live coverage of the event with @ZabelinDimitri https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/829986155
  • RBA: - Will continue to monitor developments with great scrutiny - Too early to say how persistent the effects of the virus will be - Will ensure financial system has sufficient liquidity (BBG)
  • RBA: - Coronavirus is anticipated to delay progress towards employment and inflation targets - Wages are not expected to pick up for some time - Once the virus is contained, the economy is seen to be on an improving trend (BBG)
  • RBA: As a result, GDP growth in the March quarter is likely to be noticeably weaker than earlier expected.
  • RBA: The coronavirus outbreak overseas is having a significant effect on the Australian economy at present, particularly in the education and travel sectors. The uncertainty that it is creating is also likely to affect domestic spending.
  • RBA commentary after central bank slashes borrowing costs from 0.75% to 0.50%: - Prepared to ease monetary policy further if necessary - #coronavirus having a significant impact on economic activity - Rate adjustment was in response to #COVID19 outbreak (BBG)
  • 🇦🇺 AUD RBA Cash Rate Target (MAR 3), Actual: 0.50% Expected: 0.75% Previous: 0.75% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-03
  • 🇦🇺 AUD RBA Cash Rate Target (MAR 3), Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.75% Previous: 0.75% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-03
  • Australian Dollar edging slightly higher after Reserve Bank of Australia rate announcement: RBA Cash Rate Target: Est: 0.63% Actual: 0.50% Prior: 0.75% #AUDUSD #AUDJPY https://t.co/jaNdTxFdYR
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.60% Silver: 1.07% Gold: 0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fnnsW8w2W9
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF, GBP/NZD

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF, GBP/NZD

2020-03-03 02:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

British Pound Technical Analysis, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF, GBP/NZD, BOC – TALKING POINTS

  • GBP/CAD September uptrend was invalidated as the December downtrend pressures the pair
  • GBP/CHF compression zone catalyzed downside breakout and pushed pair to October lows
  • GBP/NZD uptrend may not hold as technical cues signal a bearish correction could be ahead

BRITISH POUND ANALYSIS VS CANADIAN DOLLAR

The outlook for GBP/CAD is looking increasingly bearish after the pair failed to remount the September uptrend (gold channel) after breaking below it last month. This is compounded by GBP/CAD’s inability to clear the December downtrend, further strengthening the bearish overhang. Looking ahead, the pair may seek to retest November support at 1.6877, which, if cleared opens the door to the October swing-low at 1.6730.

GBP/CAD – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/CAD

GBP/CAD chart created using TradingView

BANK OF CANADA RATE DECISION

The Bank of Canada (BOC) will be announcing its rate decision with expectations that officials will vote to slash interest rates by 25 basis points from 1.75 to 1.50 percent. While this may initially weigh on the Canadian Dollar, if central bank officials give an unexpectedly less-dovish outlook than what markets had priced in, GBP/CAD’s gains may be capped.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 09
( 04:03 GMT )
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

On the other hand, if the central bank catches markets off-guard and radiates dovish overtones, it could amplify GBP/CAD’s gains and steer it away from support at 1.6957. The fundamental catalyst may also reveal more about the durability of descending resistance and its ability to continue guiding GBP/CAD lower. To get more updates on the pair, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri.

BRITISH POUND FORECAST VS SWISS FRANC

As forecasted in my prior GBP/CHF outlook, the compression zone between descending resistance and support at 1.2540 catalyzed a downside breakout and sent the pair crashing through several price floors. GBP/CHF is now less than one percent away from testing the October swing-low at 1.2126 where selling pressure may either abate and precede a bounce back or amplify the pair’s descent if it invalidates the floor.

GBP/CHF – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/CHF

GBP/CHF chart created using TradingView

BRITISH POUND OUTLOOK VS NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR

Since mid-January, GBP/NZD has been climbing along an uptrend, but negative RSI divergence signals upside momentum is fading as the pair retest the fortitude of the slope of appreciation. If the pair clears the uptrend with follow-through, an aggressive selling bout may ensue and push the GBP/NZD lower. However, downside momentum may begin to ease at the 2.0001 floor.

GBP/NZD – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/NZD

GBP/NZD chart created using TradingView

BRITISH POUND TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Eyes Extending its Losses, Where Could the Selloff Stop?
Dow Jones Eyes Extending its Losses, Where Could the Selloff Stop?
2020-03-02 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso at Risk of Pullback on Market Rebound
USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso at Risk of Pullback on Market Rebound
2020-02-28 10:30:00
Dollar Technical Forecast Favors USD/MYR and USD/PHP Upside
Dollar Technical Forecast Favors USD/MYR and USD/PHP Upside
2020-02-28 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/CHF
GBP/CAD
GBP/NZD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.