Dow Jones Eyes Extending its Losses, Where Could the Selloff Stop?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-02 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-02 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Gold Prices Outperform Silver, Crude Oil Bulls Eye OPEC - COT Report
2020-03-02 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Gold Prices Outperform Silver, Crude Oil Bulls Eye OPEC - COT Report
2020-03-02 15:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 2.73% US 500: 2.35% Germany 30: 0.46% France 40: 0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9vdMoTBWsr
  • Fitch: Coronavirus-induced rate drop a downside risk to US bank profits $XLF
  • The gold-silver ratio is simple. It is the number of silver ounces you would need to trade to receive one ounce of #gold at current market prices. Find out how you can use this in your trading strategy here:https://t.co/NCGUjYnyFu $XAUUSD https://t.co/R1IY3PM08r
  • European Equity Close: $FTSE +1.17% $DAX -0.30% $CAC +0.44% $IBEX +0.12% $MIB -1.50%
  • So, we had those horrible Chinese PMIs over the weekend, and this is what the Shanghai Composite does? I can imagine stimulus steady markets, but this past session and month look too good to be true https://t.co/ZoT3pz2pd3
  • It would be helpful if leaders of the world's largest economies said they were prepared to work together with large infusions should they be called upon. Instead, we are getting some key conflicting messages https://t.co/BqZsn6tVrV
  • G-7 central bankers will join Tuesday's call with finance ministers to consider their response to the #coronavirus
  • ...'stand ready' is the central banks' best option - paired with the market stabilizing itself. If they have to act, it will be expending precious little resource. When TARP, TALF, cuts and QE happened in 2008-2014, they had a trove of liquidity
  • Saudi Arabia announces first case of #coronavirus - State news agency
  • Technical Trade Levels: $SPX, US #Dollar, $EURUSD, $USDCAD, #Gold & #Oil - (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/0RF3gEAwEf
Dow Jones Eyes Extending its Losses, Where Could the Selloff Stop?

Dow Jones Eyes Extending its Losses, Where Could the Selloff Stop?

2020-03-02 15:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

  • Dow Jones rebounded from multi-month low
  • Bearish signals on Dow Jones chart

Dow Jones Price – Bears in Charge

On Friday, bears pressed the Dow Jones to 24,688 -its lowest level in nearly seven months. The market rallied after as some of them seemed to cover, then closed the weekly candlestick in the red with 11.3% loss.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained moving in oversold territory emphasizing the strength of downside momentum.

Dow Jones PRICE Daily CHART (Oct 1, 2018 – MaR 2, 2020) Zoomed OUT

Dow jones daily price chart 02-03-20 Zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Dow Jones PRICE Daily CHART (AUg 8 – MaR 2, 2020) Zoomed IN

Dow jones daily price chart 02-03-20 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice that on Monday, the Dow Jones opened with a breakaway gap to the downside, then closed below the 50-day average providing two bearish signals. On Thursday, the market abandoned the uptrend channel originated from the June 2 low at 24,600 generating more bearish signal ,see the chart (zoomed out).

This week, the Dow opened with a runaway gap indicating that downside move has not finished. Yet, the price remained in current trading zone 24,877 – 25,740.

Thus, close below 24,600 could encourage bears to press towards 24,214. Further close below that level may lead to more bearishness towards 23,494. In that scenario, the weekly support levels and area marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the other hand, any close above the high end of the zone reflects bears hesitation. This could lead them to ease up further allowing the price to rally towards 26,713. That said, the daily resistance level underscored on the chart would be worth monitoring.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Four Hour PRICE CHART (Feb 23, 2018 – MaR 2, 2020)

Dow jones four hour price chart 02-03-20

Looking at the daily chart, we notice that on Friday current downtrend move slowed down as some bears exited the market causing the price to rally towards 25,753.

Hence, a break above 26,026 could cause a rally towards 26,416. Although, the daily resistance level marked on the chart should be kept in focus. In turn, a break below 24,547 may resume bearish price action towards 24,374. Nevertheless, the weekly support level printed on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to find out more about the key technical levels in a further bullish/bearish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso at Risk of Pullback on Market Rebound
USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso at Risk of Pullback on Market Rebound
2020-02-28 10:30:00
Dollar Technical Forecast Favors USD/MYR and USD/PHP Upside
Dollar Technical Forecast Favors USD/MYR and USD/PHP Upside
2020-02-28 05:00:00
Copper Weekly Technical Forecast: Price Eyes Testing Monthly Support
Copper Weekly Technical Forecast: Price Eyes Testing Monthly Support
2020-02-27 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.