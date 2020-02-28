USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso at Risk of Pullback on Market Rebound

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Eyes Break of 2020 Downtrend
2020-02-28 06:15:00
EURUSD Posts Biggest Rally in Two Years as S&P 500, Dow and Risk Plunge
2020-02-28 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD: May Trade Even Lower Below This Price, British Pound vs USD Outlook
2020-02-28 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: Outlook Bleak For Sterling and Stocks
2020-02-28 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise if COVID-19 Triggers a Credit Crisis
2020-02-28 04:00:00
Asian Stock Prices Wilt Again As Coronavirus Routs Wall St.
2020-02-28 03:03:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down as Coronavirus Spread Bites Growth Prospects
2020-02-28 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion May Require Consolidation Before Further Gains
2020-02-27 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down as Coronavirus Spread Bites Growth Prospects
2020-02-28 07:00:00
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-27 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.87% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.36% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.40% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.87% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BBfTGb1sJE
  • OPEC and allies are now discussing additional output reduction of up to 1mlnbpd from previous ideas of 600kbpd, according to sources
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -1.39% Wall Street: -1.62% France 40: -3.06% Germany 30: -3.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dkCiI5KB0e
  • ECB's Weidmann says there is no need for immediate monetary policy action due to coronavirus
  • GBP/USD: May Trade Even Lower Below This Price, British Pound vs USD Outlook More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2020/02/28/GBPUSD-May-Trade-Even-Lower-Below-This-Price-British-Pound-vs-USD-Outlook-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/eRgH6h7f8d
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/DMsfBoBHff
  • EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Eyes Break of 2020 Downtrend - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/02/28/EURUSD-Technical-Analysis-Euro-Eyes-Break-of-2020-Downtrend.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EURUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/AHwy1rIwZN
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • $EURMXN goes parabolic as global equity selling persists https://t.co/DTYPcp5Gwb
USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso at Risk of Pullback on Market Rebound

USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso at Risk of Pullback on Market Rebound

2020-02-28 10:30:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

USD/MXN Highlights:

  • USD/MXN rose sharply on coronavirus fears, stock market sell-off
  • Reversal of fortunes could be nearing, for now at least

USD/MXN rose sharply on coronavirus fears, stock market sell-off

With market fears running rampant on the coronavirus, stocks are undergoing a nasty sell-off while the Dollar is rallying against the high-yielding Mexican Peso. But with at least a near-term reprieve look set for stocks at some point on a panic low (even if short-term), that could change quickly.

The major indices (i.e. S&P 500 & Dow Jones) are down over 12% in the past week, which is at financial crisis type levels of extreme price action. With that said, panicked markets tend to bounce very violently, so chasing other markets (i.e. USD/MXN) that are rallying on stock weakness can be a dangerous game.

This doesn’t turn the outlook bearish for USD/MXN, though, even if it does experience the anticipated sharp downturn. It’s a discussion we have been having for a couple of months now – the idea that the macro-wedge pattern developing since 2017 that broke to the downside in December, might have been a false break, and that the real trade is still to come on a reversal back through the top of the pattern.

We are inching closer and closer to this being the case. With USD/MXN back inside the wedge, a rally beyond the upper trend-line of the pattern and over 20 is seen as leading to yet another large trend to the upside like the one seen prior to the January 2017 top.

For now, the short-term outlook is at risk of turning down on a shift in sentiment towards risky assets like stocks.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/MXN Daily Chart (retracement before higher anticipated)

USD/MXN daily chart

USD/MXN Chart by TradingView

USD/MXN Weekly Chart (still could reverse long-term wedge break)

USD/MXN weekly chart

USD/MXN Chart by TradingView

***Updates will be provided on the above thoughts and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 1030 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar Technical Forecast Favors USD/MYR and USD/PHP Upside
Dollar Technical Forecast Favors USD/MYR and USD/PHP Upside
2020-02-28 05:00:00
Copper Weekly Technical Forecast: Price Eyes Testing Monthly Support
Copper Weekly Technical Forecast: Price Eyes Testing Monthly Support
2020-02-27 15:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR Uptrends Face Reversal Risks
US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR Uptrends Face Reversal Risks
2020-02-27 04:00:00
USD/ZAR – US Dollar Nearing Important Test Against SA Rand
USD/ZAR – US Dollar Nearing Important Test Against SA Rand
2020-02-26 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.