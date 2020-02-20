US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Leads the Uneven Risk Advance, USDJPY Tears Attention from EURUSD
2020-02-20 03:00:00
Euro vs USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes New Lows – Will the Selloff End?
2020-02-19 10:31:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Optimism Returns to London Stocks
2020-02-19 09:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook Gloomy Ahead of FOMC Minutes, UK CPI Data
2020-02-19 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Leads the Uneven Risk Advance, USDJPY Tears Attention from EURUSD
2020-02-20 03:00:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as China Rate Cuts Fail to Impress
2020-02-20 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as China Rate Cuts Fail to Impress
2020-02-20 03:00:00
Gold Prices Surge to Key Resistance, Can XAU/USD Break Higher?
2020-02-19 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Silver Price Outlook & More
2020-02-19 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as China Rate Cuts Fails to Impress - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/02/20/AUDUSD-NZDUSD-Sink-as-China-Rate-Cuts-Fails-to-Impress.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #NZDUSD #China #coronavirus https://t.co/xjl2XtZEZd
  • The $USD may reclaim some of its lost territory against the Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone ahead of the release of the #FOMC minutes and Iran election. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/KjkR8mJu8s https://t.co/51oFw7ISTx
  • ...and this is why I am constantly stressing the need for technical confirmation. Without that, a premature #CADJPY short would have been disastrous https://t.co/XV2uFK1Inv
  • The US Dollar’s aggressive rise versus #ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian #Rupiah, Malaysian #Ringgit and Philippine Peso prolonged. What is the technical road ahead? $USDSGD #USDIDR $USDMYR $USDPHP - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/02/20/US-Dollar-Technical-Forecast-USDSGD-USDIDR-USDMYR-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/KDfEAWHOUW
  • Japan 20-year bond bid/cover ratio at 3.99 (BBG)
  • My trading video for today: 'Nasdaq Leads the Uneven Risk Advance, $USDJPY Tears Attention from $EURUSD' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/02/20/Nasdaq-Leads-the-Uneven-Risk-Advance-USDJPY-Tears-Attention-from-EURUSD-.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&CHID=9&QPID=917719
  • Read this thread. https://t.co/T7MdCif6cI
  • Major risk aversion permeating APAC markets with the Japanese Yen surging against the commodity-linked #NZD and #AUD with Asian equities generally in red https://t.co/u4eK8CUoWb
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.26% Silver: 0.02% Gold: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/EYr0Prx7LL
  • The $NZD may default back to the dominant downtrend against its US counterpart after a seemingly spirited recovery has ground to a halt. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/LX4J53SnHQ https://t.co/P7X6ziaqbF
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

2020-02-20 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar advance against ASEAN FX continues to pick up momentum
  • USD/SGD spikes towards highs from May 2017, RSI divergence present
  • USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP are pointing towards key resistance

Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The US Dollar may be readying to accelerate its progress against ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso. This follows a broad surge in the Greenback that has transpired against both major and developing FX. My ASEAN-based US Dollar index is aiming to take out highs from August with June 2017 peaks in focus. A close above the latter exposes Fibonacci extensions on the chart below.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index – Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

USD/SGD took out highs from August 2019, exposing peaks last seen in May 2017. The near-term uptrend is bolstered by rising support from late January. Negative RSI divergence does show fading upside momentum which can at times precede a turn lower. Standing between the Singapore Dollar and its lowest point from May 2017 are Fibonacci extensions at 1.4034 followed by 1.4091 on the daily chart below. A turn lower places the focus on key support at 1.3849.

Learn more about how the MAS conducts monetary policy and what matters for the Singapore Dollar!

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah has been slowing depreciating against the US Dollar since USD/IDR found a bottom in late January. Rising support from January lows is maintaining the near-term uptrend. A close above 13757 exposes the next area of resistance between 13848 to 13895. In the medium-term, downtrend resumption entails taking out the psychological barrier between 13540 to 13560 which may come into focus after a close below rising support.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 26
( 01:02 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The Malaysian Ringgit is trading at its weakest point against the US Dollar since late 2019 after USD/MYR took out falling resistance from August. Now that the pair has confirmed a push above the latter, the medium-term outlook may shift further bullish as USD/MYR aims for the psychological barrier between 4.1950 to 4.2000. Taking out the latter exposes peaks from 2019 with the uptrend being kept intact by rising support from late January.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

USD/MYR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

Following another test of key support (50.40-50.52), the US Dollar has shifted to the offense against the Philippine Peso. On the whole, USD/PHP still remains in its persistent consolidation mode where the outer boundary of resistance is a range between 51.13 to 51.30. Yet, maintaining the medium-term downward bias is a falling channel of resistance from August. Closing above the latter would place the focus on the upper psychological barrier which if taken out, would shift the medium-term technical bias to bullish.

To stay updated on fundamental developments for ASEAN currencies, follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper (HG) Price Technical Analysis: Crucial Chart Points & Signals to Watch
Copper (HG) Price Technical Analysis: Crucial Chart Points & Signals to Watch
2020-02-19 15:00:00
CAD/JPY Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar May Fall vs Yen
CAD/JPY Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar May Fall vs Yen
2020-02-19 01:00:00
Euro Weakness Risks Accelerating: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP
Euro Weakness Risks Accelerating: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP
2020-02-18 04:00:00
USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso, Weakness Set to Continue
USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso, Weakness Set to Continue
2020-02-14 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.