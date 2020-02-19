CAD/JPY Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar May Fall vs Yen

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Outlook Bearish, EUR/USD Forecast Bullish on Positioning
2020-02-19 05:00:00
Dow and Apple Bow to Coronavirus While Dollar Drives Different EURUSD,USDJPY Paths
2020-02-19 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-18 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Worsens as Coronavirus Worries Rise
2020-02-18 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Apple Bow to Coronavirus While Dollar Drives Different EURUSD,USDJPY Paths
2020-02-19 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Close to Key Range Top
2020-02-19 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Nears 7-Year Highs on Coronavirus Impact; Stocks to Slide Next?
2020-02-18 18:17:00
Gold Price Consolidation Setting XAU/USD Up for Another Run
2020-02-18 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Slips into Support– WTI Trade Levels
2020-02-18 16:30:00
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-17 17:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The #Euro may retrace higher before resuming a selloff that brought the single currency to the lowest level in close to three years against the US Dollar. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/6tE2Xibkiw https://t.co/vfFbt3Q7NT
  • LIVE NOW: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will analyze the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks affecting markets in the week ahead. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987
  • The $USD gained versus SGD and IDR despite a “risk-on” tone in markets, boosted by strong declines in the Euro. What is the week ahead for USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP and USD/MYR? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/3zCSbkEQ2c https://t.co/edBGpLGUPg
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.90% Silver: 0.52% Gold: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/AGzdmphrrt
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will analyze the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks affecting markets in the week ahead. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987
  • My trading video for today: 'Dow and Apple Bow to #Coronavirus While Dollar Drives Different $EURUSD,$USDJPY Paths' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/02/19/Dow-and-Apple-Bow-to-Coronavirus-While-Dollar-Drives-Diferent-EURUSDUSDJPY-Paths.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&CHID=9&QPID=917719
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GhLoASjGfG
  • China reportedly mulling cash injections and mergers to aide local airlines adversely impacted by the #coronavirus outbreak -BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.04%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/A25EJZ6YHA
  • RT @Trinhnomics: #Headline: Chinese companies say they can't afford workers right now. So if companies don't pay workers (reduce input cos…
CAD/JPY Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar May Fall vs Yen

CAD/JPY Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar May Fall vs Yen

2020-02-19 01:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

CAD/JPY TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Canadian Dollar may be resuming 2-year downtrend vs. Japanese Yen
  • Break of H2, 2019 rising channel floor appears to reassert bearish bias
  • Near-term chart positioning hints extension downward may be imminent

The Canadian Dollar has been locked in a downtrend against the Japanese Yen since the start of 2018. The currency tested the bounds of the decline after bouncing from support capping losses since 2009 and recoiled lower, breaking through the floor of the rising channel defining the recovery. This paints the advance as corrective and suggests the dominant bearish bias has been reasserted.

Canadian Dollar vs Japanese Yen price chart - weekly

CAD/JPY weekly chart created withTradingView

The move lower found initial support in the 81.62-83 zone and retraced a bit higher to prod the underside of former support in the 83.03-09 inflection region. Prices have since stalled, but the appearance of a bearish Dark Cloud Cover candlestick pattern on the daily chart suggests sellers may be readying to retake the initiative. Breaking below 81.62 may set the stage to challenge the 80.00 figure.

CAD/JPY Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar May Fall vs Yen

CAD/JPY daily chart created withTradingView

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Zooming into the four-hour chart suggests bearish resumption may already be underway. Prices broke rising support underpinning the advance, settling in a narrow near-term consolidation range. Breaking below its floor at 82.62 may prove to be confirmation, opening the door for a slide below 82.00. Alternatively, reclaiming a foothold above 83.09 may be followed by a retest of the rising channel bottom near the 84.00 figure.

CAD/JPY Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar May Fall vs Yen

CAD/JPY 4-hour chart created withTradingView

CAD/JPY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Weakness Risks Accelerating: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP
Euro Weakness Risks Accelerating: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP
2020-02-18 04:00:00
USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso, Weakness Set to Continue
USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso, Weakness Set to Continue
2020-02-14 10:30:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD, Rally After Reversal - Bitcoin & Litecoin Price Outlook
BTC/USD, LTC/USD, Rally After Reversal - Bitcoin & Litecoin Price Outlook
2020-02-12 14:30:00
US Dollar Faces Reversal Hint as USD/SGD and USD/MYR Eye Resistance
US Dollar Faces Reversal Hint as USD/SGD and USD/MYR Eye Resistance
2020-02-12 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

CAD/JPY
News & Analysis at your fingertips.