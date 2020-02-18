We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Eyes Price Gap from April 2017 as RSI Sits in Oversold Zone
2020-02-18 06:00:00
Euro Weakness Risks Accelerating: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP
2020-02-18 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices, British Pound, Euro, Yen: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-17 13:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: French Official - UK-EU May 'Rip Each Other Apart'
2020-02-17 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen, Gold Prices May Rise as Apple Sees Revenue at Risk on Coronavirus
2020-02-18 00:00:00
USD/CAD Extends Top as Crude Oil Prices Rise, Yen May Gain Next
2020-02-17 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen, Gold Prices May Rise as Apple Sees Revenue at Risk on Coronavirus
2020-02-18 00:00:00
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-17 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-17 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Look To OPEC Cuts, Market on Virus Watch
2020-02-17 06:53:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @business: BREAKING: HSBC to slash 35,000 jobs, about 15% of its workforce, over three years https://t.co/skORsJlIes https://t.co/lAXJxM…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.91%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 83.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jYqUyArf3u
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar May Break Range Floor - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2020/02/18/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Aussie-Dollar-May-Break-Range-Floor.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/6aeywJkAkR
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XfJ4dACKNd
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.47% US 500: -0.49% Wall Street: -0.53% France 40: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/bowwGbbxZe
  • Cash rate futures are pricing in about a 52% probability of an #RBA 25-bp rate cut at the June interest rate announcement -BBG $AUDUSD
  • The #Euro may have more room to fall versus its major peers such as the US Dollar, Japanese Yen and British Pound. What is the technical picture of $EURUSD, $EURJPY and $EURGBP - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/02/18/Euro-Weakness-Risks-Accelerating-EURUSD-EURJPY-EURGBP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/DyuPCusTCh
  • #NOK, #AUD and #NZD are expected to be the most-active #G10 FX versus #USD with one-week implied volatility at 7.15, 6.76 and 6.70 respectively [delayed] -BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.64% Gold: 0.34% Oil - US Crude: -0.84% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/YvrO2r6JzE
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.36% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3NzfCsQ13V
Euro Weakness Risks Accelerating: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP

Euro Weakness Risks Accelerating: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP

2020-02-18 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Euro, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, Technical Analysis – Talking Points

  • The downtrend in my majors-based Euro index may pick up pace
  • EUR/USD may take out key support which would expose 1.0706
  • EUR/JPY top is accelerating as EUR/GBP faces December lows

Euro Technical Analysis

The Euro may have more room to depreciate against its major counterparts such as the US Dollar, Japanese Yen and British Pound. Taking a look at my majors-based Euro index - which averages EUR versus USD, JPY, GBP and AUD – the currency has taken out descending support from 2018 using the weekly chart. This is also in the aftermath of falling under the trend line from late 2015 in October 2019.

That has exposed the psychological barrier between 1.4322 to 1.4366 which was the upper boundary of consolidation that the index experienced in late 2016 and early 2017. The lower boundary resided between 1.3952 to 1.3867. While the medium-term Euro technical outlook appears bearish, a potential rising support channel from 2015 may keep the long-term bias pointing upwards – blue area below.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Majors-Based Euro Index

Euro Weakness Risks Accelerating: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP

Chart Created Using TradingView

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

On the daily chart, EUR/USD sits within the psychological barrier between 1.0821 to 1.0852. This area consists of lows from May 2017 and prices reached this barrier after taking out rising support from October. A close to the downside with confirmation exposes the 100% point of the Fibonacci extension at 1.0706. Guiding EUR/USD lower in the medium-term may be a potential falling trend line from late December.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 19
( 01:02 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Euro Weakness Risks Accelerating: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP

Chart Created Using TradingView

EUR/JPY Technical Analysis

EUR/JPY continues falling after closing under rising support from September. Guiding the pair to the downside appears to be a potential falling trend line from January. EUR/JPY also fell under the November low at 119.25, exposing the former descending channel from September 2018. The pair may see consolidation between the latter and former in its downward trajectory. It is pointing towards the October low at 117.07.

EUR/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 5% 4%
Weekly 26% -12% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

Euro Weakness Risks Accelerating: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP

Chart Created Using TradingView

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis

EUR/GBP finds itself retesting lows from December after prices slowed the descent from August highs. The former is a range between 0.8300 to 0.8338 which if taken out, exposes the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 0.8168. Guiding EUR/GBP lower may be a potential falling trend line from the December high. A close above the latter may lead towards a push to key resistance at 0.8592.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

Euro Weakness Risks Accelerating: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso, Weakness Set to Continue
USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso, Weakness Set to Continue
2020-02-14 10:30:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD, Rally After Reversal - Bitcoin & Litecoin Price Outlook
BTC/USD, LTC/USD, Rally After Reversal - Bitcoin & Litecoin Price Outlook
2020-02-12 14:30:00
US Dollar Faces Reversal Hint as USD/SGD and USD/MYR Eye Resistance
US Dollar Faces Reversal Hint as USD/SGD and USD/MYR Eye Resistance
2020-02-12 04:00:00
Copper Price Weekly Forecast: Paused Downtrend Momentum
Copper Price Weekly Forecast: Paused Downtrend Momentum
2020-02-11 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
EUR/JPY
Mixed
EUR/GBP
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.