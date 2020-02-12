US Dollar Faces Reversal Hint as USD/SGD and USD/MYR Eye Resistance

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 30 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2020-02-12 03:23:00
EURUSD Avoids Bearish Break, The Economic and Human Toll of Virus Spread Rises
2020-02-12 02:29:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price to Take Cues from Coronavirus News Following Fed Testimony
2020-02-12 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Eye Trend Resistance- GLD Levels
2020-02-11 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Edges Lower as Coronavirus Worries Take Back Seat To Stock Gains
2020-02-11 07:13:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-11 21:00:00
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Palladium prices may be on the verge of a bearish correction as the precious metal tests critical support with $XAGUSD in the early stages of what could be a bullish breakout. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/nB9EBa46ek https://t.co/SwQE8CsuIp
  • Technical signals hint the US Dollar’s aggressive climb against currencies such as the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit could be due for a pause as USD/PHP eyes key support #USD $USDSGD $USDMYR $USDPHP #ASEAN - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/02/12/US-Dollar-Faces-Reversal-Hint-as-USDSGD-and-USDMYR-Eye-Resistance.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/jM7BhAREfY
  • Malaysia 2019 GDP at 4.3% versus 4.5% expected which was the slowest pace since 2009. Q4 growth at 3.6% y/y (vs 4.1% expected). Overall rather disappointing numbers and $USDMYR ticking cautiously higher in Wednesday Asia trade #Malaysia #Ringgit https://t.co/Cc657BranV
  • Here is my trading video for today: '$EURUSD Avoids Bearish Break, The Economic and Human Toll of Virus Spread Rises' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/02/12/EURUSD-Avoids-Bearish-Break-The-Economic-and-Human-Toll-of-Virus-Spread-Rises.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/nW7yNX0anz
  • The $USD may rise if #coronavirus fears result in a resurgence in market volatility, sending USD/SGD and USD/MYR higher. This is as growth in the Fed’s balance sheet appears to slow. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3TUGodldxg https://t.co/0bgtOXwqGq
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.38% Gold: 0.01% Silver: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vrvFSAvRe5
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Rebound Due Ahead? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2020/02/12/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Aussie-Dollar-Rebound-Due-Ahead.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/zIrEJteUsj
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 30 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NMkOEE6nnU
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.96% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/T8OYDyAxbG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.25%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 86.17%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hmnHCYnP4K
US Dollar Faces Reversal Hint as USD/SGD and USD/MYR Eye Resistance

US Dollar Faces Reversal Hint as USD/SGD and USD/MYR Eye Resistance

2020-02-12 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar may see a pause in its aggressive advance against ASEAN FX
  • Singapore Dollar offers technical signals that may precede a comeback
  • USD/MYR flirting with near-term rising line as USD/PHP eyes support

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Technical Outlook

The US Dollar may be at risk from a technical standpoint against some of its ASEAN peers such as the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso. On the chart below is the Greenback’s average performance in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP and USD/IDR. An Evening Star candlestick pattern emerged which is a bearish formation. A confirmatory downside close may pave the way for a pause in the Dollar’s aggressive rise as of late if coronavirus fears take a backseat.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for the US Dollar?
Get My Guide

ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index

US Dollar Faces Reversal Hint as USD/SGD and USD/MYR Eye Resistance

ASEAN-Based USD Index Created in TradingView

Singapore DollarTechnical Outlook

USD/SGD also formed an Evening Star candlestick pattern after prices struggled to clear the psychological barrier between 1.3849 and 1.3879. The Singapore Dollar’s weakness was amplified recently after dovish commentary from the MAS. A daily close under this resistance range could place the focus on former resistance which may reinstate itself as new support between 1.3669 to 1.3692. Otherwise resuming the near-term uptrend entails taking out highs from August at 1.3942.

Learn more about how the MAS conducts monetary policy and what matters for the Singapore Dollar!

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Faces Reversal Hint as USD/SGD and USD/MYR Eye Resistance

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The Malaysian Ringgit could be on the verge of finding some strength against the US Dollar from a technical standpoint. A near-term rising support line from late January could be taken out after USD/MYR found resistance at 4.1490. That places the focus on immediate support at 4.1225 followed by 4.1225. Resuming the uptrend entails taking out resistance which would then pave the way for a visit to 4.1630 followed by highs from November. However, disappointing fourth-quarter and 2019 GDP data may offer a near-term boost.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

USD/MYR Daily Chart

US Dollar Faces Reversal Hint as USD/SGD and USD/MYR Eye Resistance

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine PesoTechnical Outlook

The Philippine Peso is once again testing a key support range against the US Dollar. USD/PHP finds itself sitting at the threshold of the psychological barrier between 50.40 to 50.52. The currency pair has seen prolonged consolidation since November. If support holds, the pair may see a revisit to the upper technical boundary which stands between 51.13 to 51.30. Clearing support does expose the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 50.10 which I have outlined on the chart below.

To stay updated on fundamental developments for ASEAN currencies, follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Faces Reversal Hint as USD/SGD and USD/MYR Eye Resistance

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper Price Weekly Forecast: Paused Downtrend Momentum
Copper Price Weekly Forecast: Paused Downtrend Momentum
2020-02-11 15:00:00
US Dollar May Have More Room to Rally: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
US Dollar May Have More Room to Rally: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2020-02-11 04:00:00
USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso, Trades Heavy in Absence of Fear
USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso, Trades Heavy in Absence of Fear
2020-02-07 12:00:00
Natural Gas Price Forecast: Nat Gas Chart Points Out a Reversal Pattern
Natural Gas Price Forecast: Nat Gas Chart Points Out a Reversal Pattern
2020-02-06 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.