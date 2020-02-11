Copper Price Weekly Forecast: Paused Downtrend Momentum

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, AUD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-02-11 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
UK Economy Stagnates in Q4 as Manufacturing Production Continues to Struggle
2020-02-11 09:55:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
US Dollar May Have More Room to Rally: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2020-02-11 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Eye Trend Resistance- GLD Levels
2020-02-11 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Continues to Struggle with Conflicting Forces
2020-02-11 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Edges Lower as Coronavirus Worries Take Back Seat To Stock Gains
2020-02-11 07:13:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed Chair Powell: - China has room for fiscal response to downturn in economy $USDCNH
  • BOE's Haskel: - Limited room on policy justifies immediate rate cut - BBG
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's #webinar at 1:00 PM ET/6:00 PM GMT for his weekly update on trading price action. Register here: https://t.co/yu1uNFb2tm https://t.co/x0QaSL3jsy
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.36% Wall Street: 0.07% France 40: -0.03% Germany 30: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/FckFPvUIEz
  • LIVE IN ONE HOUR: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299
  • closer to like an hour and five minutes away but you're still invited all the same https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299 https://t.co/IHNBH6XmAW
  • LIVE IN 45 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Preserving the centrality of a widely accepted currency is enormously important $DXY
  • RT @realDonaldTrump: When Jerome Powell started his testimony today, the Dow was up 125, & heading higher. As he spoke it drifted steadily…
  • US 56-Day Bills Draw 1.555% Primary Dealers Awarded: 62.6% Direct Bidders Accepted: 2.3% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 35.0% B/C Ratio: 3.45 $TNX
Copper Price Weekly Forecast: Paused Downtrend Momentum

Copper Price Weekly Forecast: Paused Downtrend Momentum

2020-02-11 15:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Copper Technical Outlook

  • Copper bears show more sway
  • Key chart points and signals

Copper Price – Weaker Bearish Move

On Jan 3, Copper tumbled to $5.527- its lowest level in five months. The market rallied after as some shorts seemed to cover.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength index (RSI) rose from oversold territory then remained flat below 50 highlighting paused bearish momentum.

Copper DAILY PRICE CHART (AUg 30, 2018 – FEb 11, 2020) Zoomed out

Copper daily price chart 11-02-20 Zoomed out
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Copper DAILY PRICE CHART (OCt 12 – FEb 11, 2020) Zoomed In

Copper daily price chart 11-02-20 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Jan 24 bears took charge and pressed Copper multi- months low. The price rebounded after, then rallied towards the high end of current trading zone $5.519- $5.735.

On Thursday, the metal closed the daily candlestick with a bearish Doji pattern reflecting that bears were not done yet. Today, the price opened with a gap to the upside. A close above the high end of the zone highlights bears hesitation and could lead some of them to ease up further. This might cause a rally towards $6.012. That said, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

In turn, any failure in closing above the high end of the zone may encourage bears to lead Copper towards the low end. Further close below this level could mean more bearishness towards $5.239. In that scenario, the weekly support levels marked on the chart should be monitored as some traders might join/exit the market around these points.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

CoPper Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (Dec 1 – FEb 11, 2020)

Copper four hour price chart 11-02-20

From the four-hour chart, we noticed that on Feb 6 Copper corrected its downtrend move as carved out a higher high at $5.813. Since then, the price started a sideways move creating lower highs with higher lows.

A break above $5.855 could cause a rally towards $5.968. Although, the weekly resistance level underscored on the chart should be kept in focus. On the other hand, a break below $5.462 may send the market towards $5.239. Nevertheless, the weekly support level printed on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to know more about the key technical levels in a further bullish/bearish move.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar May Have More Room to Rally: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
US Dollar May Have More Room to Rally: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2020-02-11 04:00:00
USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso, Trades Heavy in Absence of Fear
USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso, Trades Heavy in Absence of Fear
2020-02-07 12:00:00
Natural Gas Price Forecast: Nat Gas Chart Points Out a Reversal Pattern
Natural Gas Price Forecast: Nat Gas Chart Points Out a Reversal Pattern
2020-02-06 15:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR – ASEAN
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR – ASEAN
2020-02-06 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper
News & Analysis at your fingertips.