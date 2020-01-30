Natural Gas Weekly Forecast: Nat Gas Chart Signals a Possible Price Reversal

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD
2020-01-29 23:41:00
EUR/USD Reverses Ahead of November Low Following Fed Meeting
2020-01-29 20:55:00
GBP/USD
News
USD Drops After FOMC; British Pound Pops on BoE, GBP/USD Breaks Out
2020-01-30 13:30:00
Bank of England Leaves UK Bank Rate at 0.75%, GBP May Weaken Further
2020-01-30 12:10:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen Rally May Extend After Fed Inspired Risk Aversion
2020-01-30 00:00:00
US Dollar May Bloom on FOMC Outlook, Corporate Earnings
2020-01-29 08:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Imminent – GLD Trade Levels
2020-01-30 16:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Potential XAU/USD Breakout as Virus Fears Escalate
2020-01-30 10:19:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Gold Prices Rise Again as Market Eyes Next WHO Coronavirus Meet
2020-01-30 06:46:00
Oil Price to Stage Rebound on Textbook RSI Buy Signal
2020-01-30 01:00:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: BTC/USD Eyes Testing Monthly Resistance
2020-01-29 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Real Time News
  • White House Advisor Kudlow says expecting to see benefits of phase-one deal by spring $SPX
  • Russia Railways to stop China freight traffic over border - Interfax
  • US-Four Week Bills Draw 1.545% Primary Dealers Awarded: 63.0% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 31.4% Direct Bidders Accepted: 5.6% B/C Ratio: 2.69 $TNX
  • US Eight-Week Bills Draw 1.550% Primary Dealers Awarded: 49.3% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 47.8% Direct Bidders Accepted: 2.8% B/C Ratio: 3.01 $TNX
  • #Gold Price Outlook: $XAUUSD Breakout Imminent – $GLD Trade Levels - https://t.co/UZo703UrxH https://t.co/0lnVcRSBsF
  • White House Advisor Kudlow: - Coronavirus is not leverage in trade talks $SPX
  • RT @RedboxWire: TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES FROM NEW CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK EXCEEDS 8,100 GLOBALLY, SURPASSING 2002/2003 SARS OUTBREAK Get our new…
  • Hmm... perhaps a big market maker will ‘shake the tree’ 🤔 https://t.co/FyzCWYpege
  • $AUDUSD is nearing a test of a critical support zone around the .6700 psychological level.Get your technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/ZcDOabxdno https://t.co/9fj842TZEP
  • Going live in 5 for today's @IG_US client sentiment webinar Looking at $AUDUSD and $USDCAD Join here - https://t.co/kq0rggfyKk
Natural Gas Weekly Forecast: Nat Gas Chart Signals a Possible Price Reversal
2020-01-30 15:05:00

Natural Gas Weekly Forecast: Nat Gas Chart Signals a Possible Price Reversal

2020-01-30 15:05:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Natural Gas Technical Outlook

  • Natural gas bears are still in control
  • Nat gas price, levels and thresholds to know

Natural Gas – Multi-Year Low

On Jan 19, natural gas tumbled to $1,815 -its lowest level in nearly four years. The price rallied as some shorts seemed to cover. On Friday, the market closed in the red with 6.1% loss.

Last week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) abandoned oversold territory. However, the oscillator remained flat this week reflecting that bears were not done yet.

Nat-Gas DAILY Price CHART (May 15, 2018 – JAN 30, 2020) Zoomed Out

Natural gas daily price chart 30-01-20 zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Nat-Gas DAILY Price CHART (Sep 27 – JAN 30, 2020) Zoomed IN

Natural gas daily price chart 30-01-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice yesterday natural gas reverted back to the lower trading zone $1,819 - $1,915 highlighting natural gas bears attempt to resume bearish price action.

A close below the low end of the zone could embolden bears to press towards $1,700. Although, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered as some traders could join/exit the market nearby theses points.

In turn, any failure in closing below the low end could mean bears hesitation. This may reverse the market’s direction towards the high end of the zone. Further close above this level could lead more bears to ease up and encourage bulls to take charge. This might cause a rally towards $2,034. In that scenario, the weekly resistance level underscored on the chart should be monitored.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Natural Gas price Four-Hour PRICE CHART (Nov 5 – JAN 30, 2020)

natural gas four hour price chart 30-01-20

From the four- hour chart, we noticed this week natural gas opened with a gap to the upside. The price rallied above the downtrend line originated from the Jan 6 high at $2,140. Since then, the price remained trading above this line.

Its noteworthy that, natural gas could be developing a double bottom pattern. Any violation to the neckline residing at $1,959 could lead the price towards $2,069 or possibly higher.

Thus, a break above the neckline mentioned above may cause a rally towards $2,034. Yet, the psychological resistance at $2,000 handle should be kept in focus. On the other hand, a break below $1,771 could send the natural gas towards $1,700. That said, the weekly support level underlined on the chart should be watched closely.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Natural Gas
