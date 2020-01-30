British Pound Analysis Ahead of BoE: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD

Risk aversion spreads into APAC trade from Wall Street after the #Fed. Sentiment-linked $AUDUSD aiming lower alongside the #SP500 and #Nikkei225 futures with the anti-risk #Yen gaining and haven-linked #USD higher. $USDJPY aiming lower (as expected) - https://t.co/U9VHdHQXpP https://t.co/OGkEAYia4C

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.29%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Hzsr4AqWOv

Asia Pacific Equities Updates: Nikkei 225 (-1.56%), KOSPI (-1.12%). ASX 200 (-0.50%), Hang Seng (-1.47%). Chinese markets offline for the Lunar New Year [delayed]

The $USD may extend its gains vs the sentiment-linked Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone ahead of the FOMC rate decision and anxiety about the #coronavirus. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/RHMpZPzXaS https://t.co/wpXEhwyIf0

The spread of #coronavirus promises a global economic hit at a time when the global economy is perhaps especially ill-equipped to deal with one. Growth-correlated assets are vulnerable. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/30/Commodity-Dollars-Stocks-Energy-Will-See-Worst-Coronavirus-Hit.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr #AUD, #Gold, #CrudeOil, #Stocks, #CHF

Missed this week's session on IG Client Sentiment where I discussed the aftermath of the #FOMC and impact on $AUDUSD $AUDJPY $NZDUSD and #gold prices? Check out the recording on YouTube and stay tuned for a full article to come! - https://t.co/TBkJV3IVdV https://t.co/CdeD5lGu2H

#SriLanka central bank cuts lending rates to 7.500 percent - BBG

Here are some major event risks occurring in the next 24 hours - https://t.co/6O6TqNjDC6

Following up with this, if you overlay #NIBOR (Norway Interbank Offered Rate) with the Norges Bank rate announcements you'd find that it moved together. The divergence in the Riksbank and STIBOR therefore suggests that there may be something strange afoot. https://t.co/2wzSMBwaYy