USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso Volatility Looks Likely to Continue

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Bloom on FOMC Outlook, Corporate Earnings
2020-01-29 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce But Trend Points Down
2020-01-29 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Faces A Stubborn Support Level, British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2020-01-29 10:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sliding Lower as Brexit Day Nears
2020-01-29 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Bloom on FOMC Outlook, Corporate Earnings
2020-01-29 08:00:00
Fed Meeting: US Dollar Volatility & FOMC Rate Decisions
2020-01-28 23:37:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise Again Despite Virus Fears, Fed Meet Eyed
2020-01-29 07:10:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on FOMC Forward Guidance
2020-01-29 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, CAC 40, Crude Oil – Charts to Watch & More
2020-01-29 13:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise Again Despite Virus Fears, Fed Meet Eyed
2020-01-29 07:10:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/kq6I4r7s0H
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Wholesale Inventories (MoM) (DEC P) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-29
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Advance Goods Trade Balance (DEC) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -$65.5b Previous: -$63.2b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-29
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/SnRdXvmkvI
  • Yemen's Houthis state that they have target Aramco facilities in Jizan and Saudi Arabia
  • EU's Barnier told EU 27 bloc that he sees risk of cliff-edge at the end of the year on fisheries and trade, adds that the EU would not give ground on key interests $GBP
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 9:00 AM ET/2:00 PM GMT as he discusses top levels to watch on #DAX, #DOW & more. Register here: https://t.co/Rwbt9avERj https://t.co/YTaLjZ3gIY
  • RT @C_Barraud: 🇨🇳 #China Q1 growth may dip below 5% as virus spreads - Academy of Sciences economist - Reuters *Link: https://t.co/JrIYJrfz…
  • Dow Jones weakening as Boeing reports a 37% drop in revenue y/y - Q4 GAAP loss per share of $1.79 vs. Exp. $1.47 EPS - DJIA weighting is 7.5%
  • How can traders avoid #FOMO in trading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vwUShQPc27 https://t.co/ZXYh9SR7Jq
USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso Volatility Looks Likely to Continue

USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso Volatility Looks Likely to Continue

2020-01-29 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

USD/MXN Highlights:

  • USD/MXN wiped out Friday/Monday gains in one fell swoop
  • Expect volatility to remain heightened in the near-term
  • Long-term triangle breakout remains in effect

USD/MXN wiped out Friday/Monday gains in one fell swoop

It was just Friday morning before stocks took a sizable hit that I was discussing the potential for a rally in the Dollar versus the Peso on a risk-off event. Indeed, on Friday and Monday as the market shunned higher-yielding assets there was a bid in USD/MXN that led to modestly higher prices. However, yesterday, when risk rebounded the Peso rallied just as impressively, wiping out the two-day gains.

The one-day hit was a big blow to the small channel breakout, and with downside momentum having been so strong yesterday I am inclined to look for more weakness to come. But it is likely that until the markets are on firmer footing (i.e. coronavirus situation materially improves) volatility will persist in the near-term.

A decline through 18.64 helps clear a path for a test of the August 2018 low around 18.40. A down-move to that point would further along the broader triangle breakout we saw in the first half of last month. The triangle dating back to 2017 suggests that USD/MXN is set to make a big move, and so far the direction is to the downside.

But this doesn’t mean there isn’t potential for the breakdown to turn out to be false. Oftentimes a break from a triangle against the primary trend, which is up in this case (has been for many, many years), can turn out to be a false one before price reverses course back in the direction of the prevailing trend.

For now, though, we must still respect the fact that the breakout has been bearish, and keep in mind that if USD/MXN accelerates higher it might turn out to be the direction it wants to go more broadly speaking. It will take a rally back inside the triangle (>19.35) to strengthen the reversal scenario.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the USD Forecast Today!
Get My Guide

USD/MXN Daily Chart (wiped out gains, watching 18.64)

USD/MXn daily chart, wiped out gains, watching 18.64

USD/MXN Chart by TradingView

USD/MXN Weekly Chart (outside of triangle against primary trend)

USD/MXN weekly chart, outside of triangle against primary trend

USD/MXN Chart by TradingView

***Updates will be provided on the above thoughts and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 1030 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar Technical Outlook May Turn Bullish as USD/SGD, USD/MYR Rise
Dollar Technical Outlook May Turn Bullish as USD/SGD, USD/MYR Rise
2020-01-29 04:00:00
USD/MXN – US Dollar to Rip vs Mexican Peso with Slip in S&P 500
USD/MXN – US Dollar to Rip vs Mexican Peso with Slip in S&P 500
2020-01-24 12:00:00
USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP: Coronavirus Impact on Trends
USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP: Coronavirus Impact on Trends
2020-01-24 03:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook May Shift Bearish: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY
New Zealand Dollar Outlook May Shift Bearish: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY
2020-01-23 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.