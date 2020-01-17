Copper Price: A Possible Reversal on the Horizon- HG Weekly Forecast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Fall if Consumer Data Fuels Fed Easing Bets
2020-01-17 08:00:00
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2020-01-17 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Retail Sales, Brexit Demands and Sterling Support
2020-01-17 09:00:00
US Dollar May Fall if Consumer Data Fuels Fed Easing Bets
2020-01-17 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Fall if Consumer Data Fuels Fed Easing Bets
2020-01-17 08:00:00
Dollar, Yen Crosses and Global Indices Test Resistance as Dow Extends Rally
2020-01-17 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Charges Above Key Level, Can Bulls Maintain?
2020-01-17 14:06:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Down as Market Mulls On-Target China Growth
2020-01-17 07:02:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Catches Trendline Support - WTI Levels
2020-01-15 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-17 15:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) - Cryptocurrency Rally Continues
2020-01-17 10:58:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar tend to rise with stocks. They have recently fallen despite gains in the #SP500. What does this mean for $AUDUSD and $NZDUSD ahead? #AUD #NZD #RBA #RBNZ - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/17/AUDUSD-NZDUSD-Outlook-Looks-Past-Stocks-to-Rate-Cut-Bets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/ddf2fV7Kyl
  • A few snippets from today's commentary. Check out the link below for the full story (via @DailyFX). https://t.co/I31tuq764r https://t.co/x0BaiOFA1P
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/e2YrN3dBrl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.00%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UL7hqSD2Ki
  • US Dollar Forecast: $USD Lacking Impetus Ahead of Consumer Sentiment #Forex traders shift focus away from US-China trade deal headlines - perhaps toward the monthly release of #ConsumerSentiment data for volatility and clues on the Greenback's next move https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/01/16/us-dollar-forecast-usd-lacking-impetus-ahead-of-consumer-sentiment.html
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Kxcb9EtIWb
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.45% France 40: 0.26% Wall Street: 0.07% US 500: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/I5YIsKQAog
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (NOV), Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.0% Previous: -5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-17
  • The $JPY has weakened as a bounce-back in risk appetite saps haven-asset demand. However, the old uptrend line still provides clear resistance. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX HERE:https://t.co/IMhgQ9jbF9 https://t.co/I7087olftk
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (NOV) due at 04:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.0% Previous: -4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-17
Copper Price: A Possible Reversal on the Horizon- HG Weekly Forecast

Copper Price: A Possible Reversal on the Horizon- HG Weekly Forecast

2020-01-17 15:10:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Copper Technical Analysis

Copper Price – Multi-Month High

On Jan 3, Copper tested its lowest level in three weeks at $6.089. In the following week, the price rallied then closed with 0.9% gain. This week, buyers resumed bullish price action and led the metal to $6.342 -its highest level in over eight months.

The relative Strength index (RSI) rose to 68 then remained flat after highlighting a paused uptrend move.

Copper DAILY PRICE CHART (May 1, 2018 – Jan 17, 2020) Zoomed out

Copper daily price chart 17-01-20 Zomed out
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 Forecast for main commodities
Get My Guide

Copper DAILY PRICE CHART (SEP 6 – Jan 17, 2020) Zoomed In

copper daily price chart 17-01-20 Zomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Dec 10 Copper broke above the downtrend line originated from the April 17 high at $6.607 then rushed to a higher trading zone $6.084 - $6.303. See the chart (zoomed out).

On Wednesday, Copper reverted back to the trading zone as some buyers showed hesitation and exited the market. This could lead more buyers to pull back and reverse the price’s course towards the low end of the zone. Additionally, we notice a possible bearish divergence as the price created a high and currently developing a higher high meanwhile, the RSI created high with a lower high.

Further close below $6.012 opens the door for sellers to press towards $5.735. Although, the weekly support level and area marked on the chart should be monitored as some traders could exit/join the market at these points.

On the flip side, another close above the high end of the zone may end buyer’s hesitation. This could pave the way to push towards $6.607. In that scenario, the weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart would be worth monitoring.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

CoPper Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (Dec 1 – Jan 17, 2020)

Copper four hour price chart 17-01-20

From the four-hour chart, we notice that on Jan 14 Copper resumed bullish price action. However, uptrend move could reverse if the price breaks and remains below the neckline of head and shoulders pattern located at $6.258. It’s worth noting that, any rally above $6.342 would negate the pattern.

Thus, a break below $6.216 could send Copper towards $6.172. Yet, the daily support level underlined on the chart should be watched closely. On the other hand, a break above $6.356 may push the metal towards $6.419. Nevertheless, the weekly resistance level underscored on the chart should be considered.

See the chart to know more about the key technical levels in a further bullish/bearish move.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Ripple, Ethereum Face Key Technical Levels- XRP/USD & ETH/USD Prices Outlook
Ripple, Ethereum Face Key Technical Levels- XRP/USD & ETH/USD Prices Outlook
2020-01-16 15:10:00
USD/MXN – US Dollar Quiet on Major Support vs Mexican Peso
USD/MXN – US Dollar Quiet on Major Support vs Mexican Peso
2020-01-16 12:00:00
USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/SGD, USD/PHP: Post Trade Deal Analysis
USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/SGD, USD/PHP: Post Trade Deal Analysis
2020-01-16 04:00:00
EUR/CHF Touches 3-Year Lows With More Scope for Downside
EUR/CHF Touches 3-Year Lows With More Scope for Downside
2020-01-16 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper
News & Analysis at your fingertips.