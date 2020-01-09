Brexit Deal Passes UK Parliament - What's Next? Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, & EUR/GBP

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
2020-01-09 19:45:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

Brexit Latest News:

  • The UK parliament passed the Brexit bill 330-231, setting the stage for the UK to leave the EU on January 31, 2020. Now, the EU parliament needs to pass the bill, which is all but guaranteed.
  • The next stage of negotiations once Brexit transpires: the EU and UK will begin trade negotiations that are due to take place through the end of the year.
  • Retail trader positioningcontinues to point to a mixed trading outlook for the British Pound.
‘Buy the Rumor, Sell the News’

“Get Brexit Done.” That was UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s campaign slogan, and his Tory party has delivered. On Thursday, January 9, the UK parliament passed the Brexit bill 330-231, setting the stage for the UK to leave the EU on January 31, 2020. Now, the EU parliament needs to pass the bill, which is all but guaranteed.

The reaction by the British Pound has been limited, as the passage of the Brexit bill was priced-in the moment that UK PM Johnson and his Tory party won the UK general election in December 2019.

What’s Next for Brexit?

The next stage of negotiations once Brexit transpires at the end of January is set to begin almost immediately. The EU will need to spend a few weeks formalizing a negotiating mandate, which will take some time as all 27 countries and the EU parliament need to reach an agreement.

But once that happens – figure, late-February or early-March at the earliest – the EU and UK will begin trade negotiations that are due to take place through the end of the year. This time, there will be no half measures: UK PM Johnson’s Brexit bill explicitly forbids another extension request.

Hard Brexit Fears Nowhere to be Found

In the near-term, the elimination of no deal, hard Brexit fears has helped volatility collapse and continue to head lower for the British Pound. Like other asset classes such as bonds and stocks, currencies associated with higher volatility tend to underperform. Heightened volatility in FX markets typically means greater uncertainty around monetary and fiscal policy. In this case, lower volatility should be supportive of the British Pound.

BPVIX (GBP/USD VOLATILITY) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY PRICE CHART (January 2019 to January 2020) (CHART 1)

Brexit Deal Passes UK Parliament - What's Next? Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, &amp; EUR/GBP

British Pound volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s GBP/USD volatility ETF, BPVIX, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of GBP/USD as derived from option chains) was trading at 7.20; ahead of the UK election, it was trading at 13.20. Uncertainty over the near-term policy path towards Brexit has been eliminated.

GBP/USD Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (January 2019 to January 2020) (Chart 2)

Brexit Deal Passes UK Parliament - What's Next? Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, &amp; EUR/GBP

In our last GBP/USD rate forecast update, it was noted that “the GBP/USD rally looks ‘long in the tooth’…Rejection at the 38.2% retracement of the ‘post-Brexit vote trading range’ at 1.3432 can’t be ruled out.” The UK election turned out to be a quintessential ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ type of event; GBP/USD hit a high of 1.3515 after the UK election, but was trading at 1.3061 at the time this report was written.

Rejection at the 38.2% retracement of the ‘post-Brexit vote trading range’ at 1.3432 also suggests that the near-term highs in place represent a relative top. Now, GBP/USD rates are challenging the ‘Boris Brexit deal’ move, which began in October; the uptrend from the October and December 2019 swing lows is being tested at present time.

Momentum continues to weaken as the first full week of 2020 comes to a close. GBP/USD rates are below their daily5, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in neither bearish nor bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending lower (albeit in bullish territory), while Slow Stochastics are hovering right at the median line. Failure below 1.3013 – the initial October 2019 swing high, currently holding as support – would further confirm a near-term top.

GBP/USD Rate Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (January 2019 to January 2020) (Chart 3)

Brexit Deal Passes UK Parliament - What's Next? Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, &amp; EUR/GBP

GBP/USD remains above the weekly 4-, 13-, and 26-EMA envelope, suggesting bullish momentum remains on longer-term timeframes. While weekly MACD continues to trend higherin bullish territory, Slow Stochastics are declining from overbought territory. GBP/USD continues to hold above the ascending trendline from the October 2016 and December 2018 lows, as well as the descending trendline from the April 2018 and March 2019 highs.

In the last GBP/USD rate technical forecast, it was noted that “the weekly timeframe still points to potential for more gains, although the 38.2% retracement of the ‘post-Brexit vote trading range’ at 1.3432 may now be considered meaningful resistance.” This view remains valid.

IG Client Sentiment Index: GBP/USD Rate Forecast (JANUARY 9, 2020) (Chart 4)

Brexit Deal Passes UK Parliament - What's Next? Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, &amp; EUR/GBP

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 62.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.67 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.75% higher than yesterday and 13.39% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.46% lower than yesterday and 15.61% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 7% 3%
Weekly 6% -3% 2%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: Daily Rate Chart (January 2019 to January 2020) (Chart 5)

Brexit Deal Passes UK Parliament - What's Next? Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, &amp; EUR/GBP

In our last GBP/JPY rate forecast update, it was noted that “the GBP/JPY profile remains bullish; a move below the daily 5-EMA would suggest the near-term uptrend is exhausted (currently 144.03).” After declining through the daily 5-EMA in mid-December 2019, GBP/JPY rates lost their bullish momentum: for the past three weeks, GBP/JPY has been trading between 140.82 and 144.36.

It still holds that, because GBP/JPY’s triangle has indeed broken out to the topside - having cleared the 38.2% retracement of the 2016 to 2018 low/high range at 144.45 – there is still bullish potential. GBP/JPY rates are attempting to climb back above the daily5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, but there the moving averages are no in sequential order. Daily MACD is trending lower in bullish territory while Slow Stochastics are trending higher in oversold territory.

GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: Weekly Rate Chart (January 2019 to January 2020) (Chart 6)

Brexit Deal Passes UK Parliament - What's Next? Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, &amp; EUR/GBP

Like for GBP/USD rates, the weekly timeframe is more bullish for GBP/JPY than the daily timeframe. GBP/JPY rates are still completely above the weekly 4-, 13-, and 26-EMA envelope, which remains in bullish sequential order.Weekly MACD continues to advance above its signal line into bullish territory,while Slow Stochastics have dropped out of overbought territory. Longer-term bullish potential has not dissipated despite the lack of progress on the daily timeframe.

IG Client Sentiment Index: GBP/JPY Rate Forecast (JANUARY 9, 2020) (Chart 7)

Brexit Deal Passes UK Parliament - What's Next? Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, &amp; EUR/GBP

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 52.79% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.12 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 11.45% higher than yesterday and 19.49% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.02% higher than yesterday and 20.82% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/JPY trading bias.

GBP/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% 7% 10%
Weekly 17% 25% 21%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis: Daily Rate Chart (January 2019 to January 2020) (Chart 8)

Brexit Deal Passes UK Parliament - What's Next? Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, &amp; EUR/GBP

In our last EUR/GBP rate forecast update, it was noted that “EUR/GBP rates continue to remain within the downtrend from the August and October highs, but now EUR/GBP rates have dropped below 0.8460/80, an area that held up as support going back to May 2017. Now, post-Brexit trading range lows may come into focus closer towards 0.8300 over the coming weeks….EUR/GBP reached a low of 0.8276.”

However, the bearish breakdown saw no follow-through. EUR/GBP rates returned back above 0.8460/80 by December 17, and have remained above said zone ever since then. It’s possible that an inverted head and shoulders pattern is forming relative to the late-October and late-December 2019 swing highs.

For now, price action appears neutralwith EUR/GBP rates interspersed among the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope. The momentum profile is lacking clear direction although has some bearish inclinations, as daily MACD failed to break into bullish territory, while Slow Stochastics slipped back below their median line.

Traders should keep an open mind to both bullish and bearish outcomes over the coming days/weeks.

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis: Monthly Rate Chart (January 2019 to January 2020) (Chart 9)

Brexit Deal Passes UK Parliament - What's Next? Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, &amp; EUR/GBP

After three years, there may be a meaningful break occurring in EUR/GBP rates. For several months, it was noted that “a move below 0.8472 would suggest a significant, longer-term top has developed in EUR/GBP rates.Until the 0.8472 to 0.9307 range breaks – until there is a clear shape of Brexit – traders may find themselves less anxious simply by staying away from EUR/GBP.

On the monthly timeframe, momentum continues to shift lower. Monthly MACD is trending lower below its signal line, while Slow Stochastics have reached oversold. Using the daily timeframe as a trigger: the commencement of a major reversal to the topside, or a major top forming altogether, are equally possible henceforth for EUR/GBP rates.

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/GBP Rate Forecast (JANUARY 9, 2020) (Chart 10)

Brexit Deal Passes UK Parliament - What's Next? Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, &amp; EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.73% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.95% lower than yesterday and 2.37% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.56% higher than yesterday and 15.79% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/GBP price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

EUR/GBP BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 1% 0%
Weekly 4% 15% 9%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

To contact Christopher Vecchio, e-mail at cvecchio@dailyfx.com

Follow him on Twitter at @CVecchioFX

View our long-term forecasts with the DailyFX Trading Guides

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

