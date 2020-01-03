Singapore Dollar Outlook Bearish as USD/SGD Price Bottoms?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Leads Risk On 2020 Opening Rally, Dollar Heads Off Breakdown
2020-01-03 04:16:00
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD - US Market Open
2020-01-02 12:00:00
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-03 05:00:00
US Dollar Prices May Reverse Higher as Japanese Yen Trims Gains
2020-01-03 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-03 05:00:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020-01-02 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up as US Strike Kills Iran Quds Force Leader
2020-01-03 02:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Global Recession? Take the Under: Long Crude Oil, Long CAD/JPY
2020-01-01 18:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020-01-02 14:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude Oil Prices Up as US Strike Kills Iran Quds Force Leader - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/01/03/Crude-Oil-Prices-Up-as-US-Strike-Kills-IRGC-Quds-Force-Leader.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #crudeoil #iran #Soleimani https://t.co/Q9dpAyiizf
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.84% Silver: 0.71% Gold: 0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JrERE0l1Lq
  • The $USD and Japanese Yen may have experienced false upside breakouts, paving the way for what may be near-term weakness against the Euro, British Pound and Australian Dollar. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/v35FytV4Rh https://t.co/OJmzVfd1jF
  • RT @FirstSquawk: REPUBLICAN SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM: IF IRAN CONTINUES TO ATTACK THE UNITED STATES AND OUR ALLIES, IT WILL PAY A HEAVY PRICE…
  • The US Dollar may reverse against the Singapore Dollar after USD/SGD left behind a bullish technical signal. USD/MYR extended its drop after clearing rising support, will it prolong? #SGD $USDSGD #MYR $USDMYR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/03/Singapore-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-as-USDSGD-Price-Bottoms.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/Y3a5LVNZb1
  • Spread on the Markit iTraxx Asia ex-Japan CDS index widens from geopolitical tension amid #IraqiEmbassyAttack and the death of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.47% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ongugLPCPX
  • RT @FerroTV: "In 2019, the global economy received some 90 interest rate cuts across 45 global central banks, which represents the largest…
  • Uh oh. Starting the new year with heightened geopolitical risk. Watching global risk trends. https://t.co/hfbGrtUUaZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.66%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pBmcnunPTJ
Singapore Dollar Outlook Bearish as USD/SGD Price Bottoms?

Singapore Dollar Outlook Bearish as USD/SGD Price Bottoms?

2020-01-03 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR - Talking Points

  • US Dollar may reverse against the Singapore Dollar
  • USD/MYR extended its decline after clearing support
  • USD/PHP false breakout, USD/IDR faces key barrier
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The US Dollar may be on the verge of a reversal against the Singapore Dollar. USD/SGD appears to have bottomed at 2019 lows which make for a psychological barrier between 1.3444 to 1.3472. Prices have left behind a Bullish Engulfing which with confirmation, could precede a turn higher. That places the focus on near-term falling resistance from December which if taken out, exposes 1.3513 – 1.3521.

Learn more about how the MAS conducts monetary policy and what matters for the Singapore Dollar!

USD/SGD Daily Chart

Singapore Dollar Outlook Bearish as USD/SGD Price Bottoms?

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The Malaysian Ringgit has extended its advance against the US Dollar after prices took out key rising support from March 2019. Since then, USD/MYR appears to have struggled to continue its descent after taking out the former psychological barrier between 4.0930 to 4.0950. A confirmatory daily close above this area could precede a push towards the falling trend line from November.

To stay updated on fundamental developments for ASEAN currencies, follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

USD/MYR Daily Chart

Singapore Dollar Outlook Bearish as USD/SGD Price Bottoms?

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

This is as the Philippine Peso continues to see choppy trade after USD/PHP paused its downtrend back in November. Prices have since been consolidating between 50.40 and 51.14 with no imminent signs of a lasting breakthrough. The push above falling resistance from September appears to have been a false breakout. Keep in mind that rising support from 2013 was taken out last year, signifying a major reversal of trend.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

Singapore Dollar Outlook Bearish as USD/SGD Price Bottoms?

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah extended its advance against the US Dollar after taking out near-term rising support from September – as expected. USD/IDR has since slowed its descent as prices were caught within support (13848 – 13923). If this area is taken out, it would expose former resistance from March 2018 which may reinstate itself as new support.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

Singapore Dollar Outlook Bearish as USD/SGD Price Bottoms?

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 08
( 01:01 GMT )
Learn using sentiment in market analysis
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020-01-02 14:00:00
JPY Forecast 1Q-2020: USD/JPY – From Bullish to Bearish
JPY Forecast 1Q-2020: USD/JPY – From Bullish to Bearish
2020-01-01 10:00:00
Equities Forecast 1Q-2020: The Trend is Your Friend Until It’s Not
Equities Forecast 1Q-2020: The Trend is Your Friend Until It’s Not
2019-12-31 21:00:00
Oil Forecast 1Q-2020: Can Crude Prices Push Higher?
Oil Forecast 1Q-2020: Can Crude Prices Push Higher?
2019-12-31 09:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.