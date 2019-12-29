We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
JPY Forecast 1Q-2020: USD/JPY – From Bullish to Bearish

2019-12-29 10:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

In mid-2015, uptrend move led USD/JPY to 125.85. In Q1-16, the price broke below the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern located at 116.25. This started a downtrend move and led the pair in mid-2016 to 98.98 – its lowest level in nearly three years. The price rallied after as sellers exited the market however, continued creating lower highs.

USD/JPY Monthly Chart

USDJPY Monthly Chart

USD/JPY - Trendless Move

Looking at the monthly chart, we notice that by the end of Q1-18, USD/JPY corrected its downside move and created a higher low at 104.63. Since then, the pair has consolidated trading in a rough 1000 pips range. Therefore, the price would need a break above 114.73 or below 104.74 to end current sideways move.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Get our Comprehensive 1Q-2020 Yen Forecast
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

