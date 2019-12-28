We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dollar Threatens Breakdown Via EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDMXN - Is It a New Trend?
2019-12-27 18:00:00
Euro Braces For 2020 Ahead of Trade Wars, Debt Risks, Slow Growth
2019-12-27 08:00:00
Top 5 Most Market Moving Grey Swans to Watch for 2020
2019-12-27 04:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-26 13:00:00
Dollar Threatens Breakdown Via EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDMXN - Is It a New Trend?
2019-12-27 18:00:00
Currencies May See Wild Swings if Slow Growth Breaks CLO Market
2019-12-27 03:00:00
Crude OIl Prices Nudge Three Month Peaks As US Data Lift Demand Hopes
2019-12-27 07:38:00
Currencies May See Wild Swings if Slow Growth Breaks CLO Market
2019-12-27 03:00:00
Oil Forecast 1Q-2020: Can Crude Prices Push Higher?
2019-12-28 10:00:00
Top 5 Most Volatile Events of 2019: Charts & Themes to Remember
2019-12-27 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-27 19:30:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2019-12-26 18:04:00
Equities Forecast 1Q-2020: The Trend is Your Friend Until It's Not

Equities Forecast 1Q-2020: The Trend is Your Friend Until It's Not

2019-12-28 22:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

The Trend is Your Friend Until It's Not (Which May or May Not Be Soon)

US S&P 500

The market has given reasons over the past year for why it might be ready to top and drop, but throughout 2019 there were only moments when price action hinted that a trend-turn might be possible. "Might be" – that is the key. There could be reasons, but price needs to corroborate those reasons. Whether it's a fundamental factor like historical extremes in valuations (which can go on for a while, as we have seen) or a technical consideration such as eroding breadth (i.e. small caps severely lagging vs large caps or FAANG no longer leading), until the tide turns there isn't a great risk/reward in betting against rising prices.

S&P 500 Weekly Chart (Chart 4)

SPX Weekly Chart
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get our Comprehensive Q1-2020 Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

