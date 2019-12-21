We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EURO TECHNICAL FORECAST: Q1 2020
2019-12-21 04:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-12-20 17:23:00
Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Challenging Big Figure Support
2019-12-20 09:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on PCE Data and Trade War Optimism
2019-12-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY Jumps to Session Highs as the Dollar Gains on US Data
2019-12-20 15:40:00
Pound Extends Slide, USDJPY and USDMXN Ranges, Liquidity Bleeds
2019-12-20 01:30:00
Dollar, Euro, Yen, Aussie, Stocks and Gold Top Risks for 2020
2019-12-21 03:30:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2019-12-20 21:00:00
Dollar, Euro, Yen, Aussie, Stocks and Gold Top Risks for 2020
2019-12-21 03:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Strong, Look Set For Third Straight Weekly Gain
2019-12-20 05:57:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
EURO TECHNICAL FORECAST: Q1 2020

2019-12-21 04:00:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Sr. Currency Strategist
After a decidedly mixed 2019, the Euro is starting 2020 on the same anodyne footing with which it closed out the previous year. The European Central Bank’s holding period has helped afford the Euro some time in which it has been able to steer clear of major negative influences, as the market’s collective attention has been on the US-China trade war and Brexit/the UK general election. As these fundamental themes have evolved, so too has the Euro’s interaction with the various associated G10 currencies. For some EUR-crosses, the technical outlook has changed materially heading into Q1’20.

EURUSD Chart

EUR/USD Q1’20 Forecast

EUR/USD rates enter Q1’20 with a bullish bias. The symmetrical triangle that formed in the second half of 2019 yielded a topside breakout, as prices move towards the end of December 2019, EUR/USD rates are looking to validate the bullish breakout move. By clearing the October and November 2019 highs near 1.1180, price action would be offering a meaningful signal that EUR/USD rates validated their bullish bias.

Looking for the full guide? Full Q1, 2020 Forecasts will be released on Monday, December 23.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

