BRITISH POUND TECHNICAL FORECAST: Q1 2020
Q1 Outlook: GBP/USD Eyeing a Move to 1.3700
Now that the UK General Election is out of the way, with Conservative leader Boris Johnson winning a large, working, majority, the backdrop for Sterling in the short-term looks positive and recent highs may give way and allow for further gains. These gains are likely to made slowly as year-end disruption and fears over the upcoming EU-UK trade talks will pare back bullish sentiment.
GBP/USD Rate Chart (Chart 2)
GBP/USD traded as high as 1.3515 just after the UK exit polls were released and has struggled to re-take that level in the last couple of days. The technical set-up for the pair remains positive and over the next quarter, a break and close above here exposes the 1.3700 level which should be the short-term target.
Looking for the full guide? Full Q1, 2020 Forecasts will be released on Monday, December 23.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.