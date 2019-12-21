We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EURO TECHNICAL FORECAST: Q1 2020
2019-12-21 04:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-12-20 17:23:00
Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Challenging Big Figure Support
2019-12-20 09:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on PCE Data and Trade War Optimism
2019-12-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY Jumps to Session Highs as the Dollar Gains on US Data
2019-12-20 15:40:00
Pound Extends Slide, USDJPY and USDMXN Ranges, Liquidity Bleeds
2019-12-20 01:30:00
Dollar, Euro, Yen, Aussie, Stocks and Gold Top Risks for 2020
2019-12-21 03:30:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2019-12-20 21:00:00
CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST: Q1 2020
2019-12-21 10:00:00
Dollar, Euro, Yen, Aussie, Stocks and Gold Top Risks for 2020
2019-12-21 03:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
BRITISH POUND TECHNICAL FORECAST: Q1 2020

2019-12-21 16:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Q1 Outlook: GBP/USD Eyeing a Move to 1.3700

Now that the UK General Election is out of the way, with Conservative leader Boris Johnson winning a large, working, majority, the backdrop for Sterling in the short-term looks positive and recent highs may give way and allow for further gains. These gains are likely to made slowly as year-end disruption and fears over the upcoming EU-UK trade talks will pare back bullish sentiment.

GBP/USD Rate Chart (Chart 2)

GBPUSD Chart

GBP/USD traded as high as 1.3515 just after the UK exit polls were released and has struggled to re-take that level in the last couple of days. The technical set-up for the pair remains positive and over the next quarter, a break and close above here exposes the 1.3700 level which should be the short-term target.

Looking for the full guide? Full Q1, 2020 Forecasts will be released on Monday, December 23.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

