New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/NZD, NZD/JPY

Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.18% Gold: 0.17% Oil - US Crude: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/V2Ya2XZmuw

#AUDNZD continues to decline though recent price action and technical cues suggest a short-term rebound may be in the cards while #NZDJPY eye July highs - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/12/19/New-Zealand-Dollar-Technical-Analysis-AUDNZD-NZDJPY.html

The $JPY has had the strength to cap USD/JPY gains this month, but this seems to have been a consolidative move and those gains appear to be back on track. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/NKLN8Oh4Sz https://t.co/52H2k8uzpA

Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/iZGSKlHAXK

Shock of all shockers https://t.co/MdGR06GjDd

#Yen little changed after the #BoJ left all monetary policy settings unchanged as expected. The central bank left forward guidance for rates and the overall economic assessment unchanged. Focus for JPY remains on risk trends, #SP500 futures $USDJPY https://t.co/uNCZnbwDtN

Bank of Japan: - Won't hesitate to add additional easing if risks arise - Business sentiment has shown some weakness - Downside risks remain high overseas (BBG) #JPY

Bank of Japan: - Leave asset purchase amounts unchanged - Is maintaining policy balance rate at -0.1% - Keeping 10-year Japanese government bond yield at approximately 0% (BBG) #Japaneseyen #Yen #JPY

🇯🇵 JPY BOJ Rate Decision (DEC 19), Actual: -0.10% Expected: -0.10% Previous: -0.10% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-19