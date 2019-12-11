We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
News
News
News
News
News
USD/JPY Outlook Hints at Drop, Nikkei 225 May Join It

2019-12-11 07:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

USD/JPY, NIKKEI 225 OUTLOOK – Talking Points:

  • USD/JPY, Nikkei 225 have risen with Fed policy bets for three months
  • Technical positioning hints US Dollar may have topped against the Yen
  • Nikkei 225 threatening key support as candle pattern hints at reversal
Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index has traded higher alongside USD/JPY and the rate futures-implied outlook for 2020 Fed monetary policy for close to three months. The equities benchmark joined a host of risk-on assets in a move reflecting swelling hopes for a US-China trade deal and an orderly Brexit. That understandably reduced the perceived scope for Fed rate cuts. The perennially anti-risk Yen dutifully fell.

USD/JPY rising with Nikkei 225 stock index and 2020 Fed policy outlook

Chart created with TradingView

Technical positioning warns that these moves may be approaching exhaustion. USD/JPY recoiled from resistance guiding it lower since October 2018 to complete a bearish Falling Wedge chart formation. Prices have paused to digest at initial support in the 108.35-48 zone. A daily close below that may set the stage for a push through minor support at 107.89 to challenge the 106.78-107.21 zone.

US Dollar vs Japanese Yen price chart - daily

USD/JPY chart created with TradingView

Meanwhile, the Nikkei 225 is showing signs of topping with the formation of a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern at resistance in the 23625-60 region. A daily close below the 23000 figure would breach immediate support as well as the bounds of the three-month uptrend, suggesting change of trend is afoot. If this plays out, initial support levels line up at 22505 and 22120 thereafter.

Nikkei 225 stock index price chart - daily

Nikkei 225 chart created with TradingView

USD/JPY, NIKKEI 225 TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

