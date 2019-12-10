We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-09 18:00:00
US Dollar Sporting Bearish Patterns Evidenced through GBP/USD and EUR/USD
2019-12-09 16:57:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/NOK, EUR/SEK, USD/SEK, EUR/NOK Technical Outlook
2019-12-10 05:00:00
VIX Surges Despite S&P 500 Balance, Keep Close Track of AUDUSD
2019-12-10 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Returns to Resistance Ahead of CPI, FOMC
2019-12-09 19:41:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-09 18:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Returns to Resistance Ahead of CPI, FOMC
2019-12-09 19:41:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-09 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Forecast Top Risk Between Fed and ECB, Pound and AUDUSD Risk Volatility
2019-12-09 13:30:00
Gold Buying Resumes, Silver Prices Underperform Gold, Oil Bulls Ease - COT Report
2019-12-09 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.02%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.49%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IRpxI7f6JP
  • RT @FirstSquawk: SCMP SOURCES https://t.co/eC9m4aMlQx
  • The Indian Rupee soared after the Reserve Bank of India surprised with a rate hold. $USDINR may climb as support reinstates the uptrend ahead of Indian CPI and global trade tensions. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/QEOabsDfMn https://t.co/fTIJGcl8iv
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Ru2bksmfWn
  • My trading video for today: '$VIX Surges Despite S&P 500 Balance, Keep Close Track of $AUDUSD' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/12/10/VIX-Surges-Despite-SP-500-Balance-Keep-Close-Track-of-AUDUSD.html?ref-author=Kicklighter?CHID=9&QPID=917719
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: -0.03% France 40: -0.14% Germany 30: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NKaX2DX7is
  • Asia Pacific Equities Update: Nikkei 225 (-0.10%), Shanghai Composite (-0.20%), ASX 200 (-0.37%), KOSPI (+0.35%)
  • RT @markets: Goldman says central banks are consuming a fifth of the global supply of gold, signaling a shift away from the dollar https://…
  • The $CAD rose on a hopeful tone from the Bank of Canada, but the largest risk to the central bank’s outlook remains unresolved. NZD/CAD has rallied. Will AUD/CAD follow as CAD/JPY sinks? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/AairskIHA5 https://t.co/yN1cOecTSR
  • After a dismal week for the $USD, SGD, PHP, IDR and MYR turn their focus to the Federal Reserve. USD/PHP is also awaiting the BSP rate decision as USD/INR eyes Indian CPI data.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/UmEIk1gB1i https://t.co/cDOhjQRYUF
GBP/NOK, EUR/SEK, USD/SEK, EUR/NOK Technical Outlook

GBP/NOK, EUR/SEK, USD/SEK, EUR/NOK Technical Outlook

2019-12-10 05:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

EUR/SEK, GBP/NOK, USD/SEK, EUR/NOK – TALKING POINTS

  • EUR/SEK hovering at 8-month lows, eyeing 2013 uptrend
  • GBP/NOK rally appears to be in danger of breaking down
  • Selloff in EUR/NOK could be up next as pair test support

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

EUR/SEK Testing 8-Month Lows, Eyeing 2013 Uptrend

In late November, EUR/SEK broke below the September 2017 uptrend after rising almost 15 percent since the ascension started. The break was met with follow-through and a subsequent selloff, though positive RSI divergence suggests downside momentum appears to be ebbing. Selling pressure may ease up as EUR/SEK approach the April 2019 swing-low at 10.377.

EUR/SEK – Daily Chart

EUR/SEK chart created using TradingView

EUR/SEK chart created using TradingView

Zooming out to a weekly chart illustrates the technical significance of breaking below the two-year uptrend. If EUR/SEK falls through 10.3778, it could open the door to testing the six-year rising support channel. A drop below that would likely mark a bearish shift in the pair’s trajectory and may result in a massive selloff.

However, for now, the recent downside breakout appears to be more of a correction of the slope’s steepness rather than a referendum on the pair’s longer-term outlook. EUR/SEK’s trajectory remains otherwise bullish through-year end and early 2020 – barring any sudden fundamental developments.

EUR/SEK – Weekly Chart

Chart showing EUR/SEK

EUR/SEK chart created using TradingView

GBP/NOK Trading at 3-Year Highs: Correction Ahead?

GBP/NOK has broken ingo the 11.8920-11.9692 resistance zone while also managing climb well above the July 30 uptrend as part of what appears to be a bullish surge since the latter half of this year. Since the July swing-low at 10.5434, GBP/NOK has risen over 14 percent, but will the pair’s winning streak soon end?

GBP/NOK – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/NOK

GBP/NOK chart created using TradingView

Zooming out to a weekly chart shows that upside momentum is beginning to fade as the pair pushes into key resistance. Looking ahead, much like what was seen in EUR/SEK, the trajectory for GBP/NOK remains bullish but a downside correction may be in the cards. If the pair flals through rising support, it could catalyze a selloff, though this does not suggest the outlook is any-less bullish

GBP/NOK – Weekly Chart

Chart showing GBP/NOK

GBP/NOK chart created using TradingView

EUR/NOK Uptrend on Verge of Collapse

EUR/NOK is on the cusp of breaking below the July uptrend which may open the door to testing near-term support at 10.0602. A break below that floor could end up pushing the pair into a familiar congestive zone between 9.9227 and 10.0602 where it may remain stuck for some time.

EUR/NOK – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/NOK

EUR/NOK chart created using TradingView

Zooming out to a weekly perspective shows that the pair is flirting with the lower lip of the July uptrend, which, if broken could open the door to testing the seven-year rising support channel. A breach below that could indicate tectonic shift in the pair’s trajectory.

EUR/NOK – Weekly Chart

Chart showing EUR/NOK

EUR/NOK chart created using TradingView

USD/SEK: Has the Pair Bottomed Out?

After falling close to 2.50 percent since mid-November, USD/SEK appears to have bottomed out at 9.4661. The pair is currently testing resistance at 9.5323, which if taken out could see the pair re-test a familiar congestive range. If USD/SEK climbs above the ceiling with follow-through, buying pressure may ensue with an eye at the 9.6878-9.7782 range.

USD/SEK – Daily Chart

Chart showing USD/SEK

USD/SEK chart created using TradingView

NORDIC FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Extend Gains Ahead of UK General Election - Brexit Latest
GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Extend Gains Ahead of UK General Election - Brexit Latest
2019-12-09 17:00:00
Natural Gas Price Weekly Forecast: A Pullback or Comeback?
Natural Gas Price Weekly Forecast: A Pullback or Comeback?
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Euro Area Stocks Flirt with Breaking 4-Month Uptrend
Euro Area Stocks Flirt with Breaking 4-Month Uptrend
2019-12-05 06:00:00
Is the US Dollar Stalling Against SGD, MYR, IDR and PHP?
Is the US Dollar Stalling Against SGD, MYR, IDR and PHP?
2019-12-05 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/NOK
EUR/SEK
USD/SEK
USD/NOK
GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.