We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-09 18:00:00
US Dollar Sporting Bearish Patterns Evidenced through GBP/USD and EUR/USD
2019-12-09 16:57:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-09 18:00:00
GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Extend Gains Ahead of UK General Election - Brexit Latest
2019-12-09 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-09 18:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-09 16:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-09 16:30:00
Gold Price Holds Key Support Ahead of a Big Week for Global Markets
2019-12-09 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Forecast Top Risk Between Fed and ECB, Pound and AUDUSD Risk Volatility
2019-12-09 13:30:00
Gold Buying Resumes, Silver Prices Underperform Gold, Oil Bulls Ease - COT Report
2019-12-09 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • I'm keeping this visual marker of the US-China December 15 deadline for the former increasing the tariff list on the latter if no deal is struck. $USDCNH https://t.co/ryK4BeXyCI
  • My fears of that impending December 15th tariff escalation are not soothed... https://t.co/3RLJx3mWDz
  • President Trump says US is doing well in trade talks with China $SPX #Tradewar
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.05% France 40: -0.07% US 500: -0.13% Wall Street: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/GFResmiSGX
  • RT @CNBCnow: CORRECTION: White House & Democrats near tentative deal on USMCA, sources say; a deal has not yet been reached. https://t.co/…
  • RT @EdwardLawrence: Watch FOX Business at the top of next hour for the latest on USMCA as well as looking at Dec 15th deadline for China. A…
  • RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: White House & Democrats reach tentative deal on USMCA trade deal; House could vote on it on Dec. 18 - sources (via @…
  • $GBPUSD and $EURUSD look to have constructive Elliott wave patterns https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2019/12/09/gbpusd-eurusd-bullish-elliott-wave-patterns-JWweb-127.html https://t.co/OqumwFBDJe
  • While Sterling is expected to appreciate further if PM Johnson get his currently predicted majority, the likelihood is that the rally will be muted after the recent strong performance of the $GBP. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/m5ERBq4R6S https://t.co/lGviXc7dDT
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.95%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.08%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zBAeVA9GKV
GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Extend Gains Ahead of UK General Election - Brexit Latest

GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Extend Gains Ahead of UK General Election - Brexit Latest

2019-12-09 17:00:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

Brexit Latest News:

  • Polls have cooled off in recent days, but signs still point to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Tory party winning a commanding majority after the UK general election on December 12.
  • As GBP-crosses continue to extend their gains to multi-month highs for the British Pound, one can’t help but wonder if the UK general election will be a ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ type of event.
  • Retail trader positioningcontinues to point to a mixed trading outlook for the British Pound despite gains in recent days.

Looking for longer-term forecasts on the British Pound? Check out the DailyFX Trading Guides.

British Pound Continues to Gain Ground

The British Pound has been the best performing major currency since the start of October, when it became clear that the UK would avoid a no deal, hard Brexit outcome thanks to a last minute deal between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his EU counterparts.

The period of reprieve for the British Pound, from the end of October until late-November, was a result of market participants having little confidence over which way the UK general election would break. Then the polls arrived.

In late-November, YouGov’s UK general election MRP poll – which predicted 93% of the seats correctly in the 2017 UK general election – predicted that the Tories would win 359 seats, while Labour would win 211 seats. This would be a net-gain of 48 seats for the Tory Party. Now, the latest update to the YouGov/MRP model suggests the Tories will win a majority of 38 seats.

Most Likely Outcome: Boris Johnson Wins

For now, markets continue to price in the most likely outcome of a sizeable majority for the Tory party when the UK general election officially comes to a close after December 12. But given the shear scale of the British Pound rally since the start of October, and given the fact that polls are beginning to shift back into the ‘margin of error’ territory, it would be irresponsible to ignore the fact that the odds of a ‘hung parliament’ are creeping higher again.

Indeed, if UK PM Johnson fails to win a commanding majority in the UK general election, the past two-plus months of trading in the British Pound may have been setting up a ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ type of situation. Traders may want to be cautious with their British Pound exposure as the UK general election results are tallied.

GBP/USD Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (December 2018 to December 2019) (Chart 1)

gbp/usd rate forecast, gbp/usd technical analysis, gbp/usd rate chart, gbp/usd chart, gbp/usd rate, gbp to usd, gbp rate, brexit latest, brexit talks, brexit

In our last GBP/USD rate forecast update, it was noted that “GBP/USD continues to hold above the descending trendline from the April 2018 and March 2019 highs broken, as well as the 61.8% retracement of the ‘post-Brexit vote trading range’ – the October 2016 low to the April 2018 high – at 1.2849. More gains may be ahead.”

Momentum has remained strong over the past week-plus, with GBP/USD rates still above their daily5, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope. Daily MACD is trending higher in bullish territory while Slow Stochastics are nestled in overbought territory.

A break above the May high at 1.3177 may inspire false confidence given the looming threat of the UK general election. Should UK PM Johnson win a strong majority, further gains towards the 38.2% retracement of the ‘post-Brexit vote trading range’ at 1.3432 can’t be ruled out. Anything less than a commanding majority that suggests a no deal, hard Brexit may still transpire could see GBP/USD rates quickly decline back towards the 61.8% retracement at 1.2849.

IG Client Sentiment Index: GBP/USD Rate Forecast (DECEMBER 9, 2019) (Chart 2)

igcs, ig client sentiment index, igcs gbp/usd, gbp/usd rate chart, gbp/usd rate forecast, gbp/usd technical analysis, brexit latest, brexit talks, brexit

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 45.22% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.21 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 19.33% higher than yesterday and 6.39% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.78% higher than yesterday and 29.26% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise. Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: Daily Rate Chart (December 2018 to December 2019) (Chart 3)

gbp/jpy rate, gbp/jpy technical analysis, gbp/jpy chart, gbp/jpy rate forecast, gbp/jpy rate chart, gbp to jpy, gbp rate, brexit latest, brexit talks, brexit

In our last GBP/JPY rate forecast update, it was noted that “GBP/JPY rates in recent weeks has morphed from a symmetrical triangle into an ascending triangle; in context of the move higher in October, both consolidations favor topside resolution.” GBP/JPY has broken to the topside as of December 4.

GBP/JPY is above the descending trendline resistance (dating back to the January 2018 high) as well as the 50% retracement of the 2016 to 2018 low/high range at 140.70. Among the indicators, GBP/JPY is trading clear and free above the daily5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope. Daily MACD has turned in bullish territory while Slow Stochastics have moved into overbought territory.

But for the UK general election (which can upend all technical expectations), the GBP/JPY profile is evidently bullish.

IG Client Sentiment Index: GBP/JPY Rate Forecast (DECEMBER 9, 2019) (Chart 4)

igcs, ig client sentiment index, igcs gbp/jpy, gbp/jpy rate chart, gbp/jpy rate forecast, gbp/jpy rate technical analysis, brexit latest, brexit talks, brexit

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 48.20% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.07 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 10.79% higher than yesterday and 4.05% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.09% higher than yesterday and 19.46% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis: Daily Rate Chart (December 2018 to December 2019) (Chart 5)

eur/gbp rate, eur/gbp technical analysis, eur/gbp chart, eur/gbp rate forecast, eur/gbp rate chart, eur to gbp, gbp rate, brexit latest, brexit talks, brexit

EUR/GBP rates continue to remain within the downtrend from the August and October highs, but now EUR/GBP rates have dropped below 0.8460/80, an area that held up as support going back to May 2017. Now, post-Brexit trading range lows may come into focus closer towards 0.8300 over the coming weeks.

The momentum profile remains bearish, with EUR/GBP rates below the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope while daily MACD is declining in bearish territory and Slow Stochastics are holding in oversold territory.

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/GBP Rate Forecast (DECEMBER 9, 2019) (Chart 6)

igcs, ig client sentiment index, igcs eur/gbp, eur/gbp rate chart, eur/gbp rate forecast, eur/gbp technical analysis, brexit latest, brexit talks, brexit

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 71.05% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.45 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.40% higher than yesterday and 8.22% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 24.47% higher than yesterday and 4.24% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/GBP trading bias.

FX TRADING RESOURCES

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, DailyFX has multiple resources available to help you: an indicator for monitoring trader sentiment; quarterly trading forecasts; analytical and educational webinars held daily; trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and even one for those who are new to FX trading.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

To contact Christopher Vecchio, e-mail at cvecchio@dailyfx.com

Follow him on Twitter at @CVecchioFX

View our long-term forecasts with the DailyFX Trading Guides

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Price Weekly Forecast: A Pullback or Comeback?
Natural Gas Price Weekly Forecast: A Pullback or Comeback?
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Euro Area Stocks Flirt with Breaking 4-Month Uptrend
Euro Area Stocks Flirt with Breaking 4-Month Uptrend
2019-12-05 06:00:00
Is the US Dollar Stalling Against SGD, MYR, IDR and PHP?
Is the US Dollar Stalling Against SGD, MYR, IDR and PHP?
2019-12-05 05:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/AUD
British Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/AUD
2019-12-05 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
GBP/JPY
Bearish
EUR/GBP
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.