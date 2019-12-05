Is the US Dollar Stalling Against SGD, MYR, IDR and PHP?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Undermined by Fears of US-EU Trade War
2019-12-05 05:40:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rally Rejected at Chart Barrier
2019-12-05 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/AUD
2019-12-05 03:00:00
British Pound Breakout: GBP/USD Drives Above 1.3000, Six-Month-Highs
2019-12-04 17:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Snaps Dollar Uptrend at Last, UK Polls Boost GBP/JPY
2019-12-05 02:00:00
NZD/USD Uptrend Extends on RBNZ Capital Review, USD/JPY May Rise
2019-12-05 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Constrained by Downtrend, US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-04 18:48:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
2019-12-04 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
2019-12-04 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price and NOK Outlook Bearish on OPEC, Trade Wars
2019-12-04 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • BoJ’s Board Member Yutaka Harada says that monetary easing has helped improve the economy and that further easing could cause banks some problems -BBG #JPY
  • BREAKING: SAA placed in business rescue from today https://t.co/B0MhPVAfls? shared via @Fin24
  • EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rally Rejected at Chart Barrier - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2019/12/05/EURUSD-Technical-Analysis-Euro-Rally-Rejected-at-Chart-Barrier.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EURUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/KGQngxdLDh
  • What tools does the ECB have left to stimulate the Eurozone? Where is the #Euro headed? Find out from Chief Eurozone Economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics Claus Vistesen only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast hosted by @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/0oJgPTb7mE
  • Over the past 30 days, #ARS, #MXN and the #BRL have been the best performing Latin American currencies vs. USD with 8.12%, 0.65% and 0.34% interest returns.
  • Since late July, the economic news flow from Sweden has been under-performing relative to economists’ expectations however there has been some improvement since early October. -Citi #SEK
  • The $NZD short sharply higher against its US counterpart but technical positioning suggests the long-term downtrend remains firmly intact. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/D616tdcZdp https://t.co/aC4i2mblgJ
  • Here is my trading video for today: 'Dollar Consecutive Slide Into Long-Term Support as Growth Advantage Ebbs' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/12/05/SP-500-and-Dow-Gap-Lower-as-Trade-Fears-Rise-Recession-and-Dollar-Worries-Ahead.html?CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/IP3nmXlull
  • #LITECOIN Daily Pivot Points: S3: 41.61 S2: 43.44 S1: 44.29 R1: 46.12 R2: 47.1 R3: 48.93 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?CHID=QPID=917720
  • RT @johntilston: Central Banks: the game’s up, there’s no gas in the tank https://t.co/ZFhYoggM1l https://t.co/ja9vqeBR2u
Is the US Dollar Stalling Against SGD, MYR, IDR and PHP?

Is the US Dollar Stalling Against SGD, MYR, IDR and PHP?

2019-12-05 05:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP - Talking Points

  • US Dollar stalling against SGD, MYR, IDR and PHP
  • Medium-term price signals still favor an upside bias
  • USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP outlook

Trade all the major global economic data live as it populates in the economic calendar and follow live coverage for key events listed in the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar has been making cautious gains against the US Dollar as of late. USD/SGD even took out a near-term rising support line from last month – thinner blue line on the chart below. The push above the Falling Wedge hints that recent price action might reflect a temporary correction however. This is typically a bullish chart pattern. From here, near-term support lays below at 1.3596 with key resistance above 1.3657.

Learn more about how the MAS conducts monetary policy and what matters for the Singapore Dollar!

USD/SGD Daily Chart

Is the US Dollar Stalling Against SGD, MYR, IDR and PHP?

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The US Dollar has also stalled its ascent against the Malaysian Ringgit after USD/MYR pushed above key descending resistance from the end of August – pink lines on the chart below. Prices are still hovering above support which is a combination of the former rising trend line from March and lows from September at 4.1630. A daily close above 4.1850 opens the door to uptrend resumption.

To stay updated on fundamental developments for ASEAN currencies, follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

USD/MYR Daily Chart

USD/MYR Daily Chart

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The US Dollar has also lost its upside momentum against the Indonesian Rupiah. Still, USD/IDR’s push above the falling trend line from May is a notable technical achievement. With further upside confirmation, this could translate into a reversal of the dominant downtrend. Uptrend continuation entails taking out resistance at 14130. On the other hand, a push back below the falling trend line exposes support at 14035.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

USD/IDR Daily Chart

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

This is as the Philippine Peso continues to trade within a rising channel against the US Dollar. We have also seen a pullback in USD/PHP, but prices haven’t managed to breach the floor of the chart pattern. Clearing it opens the door to potentially revisiting lows from November with support at 50.40. If the currency pair continues conforming to the rising channel, it may eventually face resistance at 51.34.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

Is the US Dollar Stalling Against SGD, MYR, IDR and PHP?

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/AUD
British Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/AUD
2019-12-05 03:00:00
The Top 5 Day Trading Mistakes I’m Glad I Made
The Top 5 Day Trading Mistakes I’m Glad I Made
2019-12-04 18:00:00
Copper (HG) Weekly Forecast: Price May Press Lower Beyond These Levels
Copper (HG) Weekly Forecast: Price May Press Lower Beyond These Levels
2019-12-04 15:00:00
USD/JPY Chart Hints at Downturn, Nikkei May Be Topping
USD/JPY Chart Hints at Downturn, Nikkei May Be Topping
2019-12-02 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.