EUR/USD
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2019-12-02 05:00:00
Euro Rate Outlook Hinges on CPI, Lagarde Testimony
2019-12-01 01:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook Dependent on UK Election Opinion Polls
2019-12-01 08:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-11-29 16:30:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Chart Hints at Downturn, Nikkei May Be Topping
2019-12-02 07:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-11-29 16:30:00
Gold
News
Crude Oil Prices Jump as China Manufacturing Recovers, OPEC Eyed
2019-12-02 08:00:00
Gold Price to Track November Range as Traders Eye US-China Trade Talk
2019-12-02 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Plummets as Dow, Gold and USD Cling to Familiar Levels
2019-12-01 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Supportive Trend Breached; Break or Fake?
2019-12-01 05:00:00
Bitcoin
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
USD/JPY Chart Hints at Downturn, Nikkei May Be Topping

2019-12-02 07:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

USD/JPY, NIKKEI 225 Technical Analysis – Talking Points:

  • USD/JPY chart setup hints downtrend resumption may be ahead
  • Rising Wedge pattern, negative RSI divergence offer bearish cues
  • Signs of topping on Nikkei 225 stock index bolster downside bias

Where will markets end 2019? See our Q4 forecasts for currencies, commodities and stock indexes!

The Japanese Yen may be preparing to turn higher against the US Dollar. Price action leading the bellwether USD/JPY exchange rate into a test of resistance guiding it lower since October 2018 has formed a bearish Rising Wedge chart pattern, warning that a turn lower is in the cards.

US Dollar vs Japanese Yen price chart - daily

USD/JPY chart created with TradingView

Nearer-term positioning seems to cautiously bolster a downside bias. Zooming in to the four-hour chart reveals negative RSI divergence as prices test the Rising Wedge pattern’s upper boundary, speaking to ebbing upside momentum. This might precede the formation of a top (though confirmation is still absent).

USD/JPY Chart Hints at Downturn, Nikkei May Be Topping

USD/JPY chart created with TradingView

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index offers further reinforcement. A Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern hints a double top in the 23625-60 area may be taking shape. Closing below 23005 would serve as initial confirmation. Weakness here tends to bode well for the anti-risk Japanese currency.

Nikkei 225 stock index price chart - daily

Nikkei 225 chart created with TradingView

USD/JPY, NIKKEI 225 TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

