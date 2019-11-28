US Dollar Eyes Technical Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Re-Tests Confluent Support as USD Grinds at Resistance
2019-11-27 18:00:00
Euro Slides in Thin Trading Session on EU-US Trade War Headlines
2019-11-27 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD: British Pound Spikes as YouGov Poll Predicts Tory Majority
2019-11-27 22:40:00
GBP/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of Key UK Election Poll - US Market Open
2019-11-27 14:35:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Brace. Trump Signs HK Bill in Thin Trade
2019-11-28 00:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes Pushing to Multi-Month High – US Dollar to JPY Price Forecast
2019-11-27 09:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Prices Outlook Bullish After Trump Signs Hong Kong Bill
2019-11-28 02:00:00
Gold Price May Attempt to Break Out Amid Failure to Test Monthly Low
2019-11-28 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & Gold Technical Outlook
2019-11-27 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Improves as US-China Trade Deal Edges Closer
2019-11-27 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/INR in Focus
2019-11-27 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Bank of Japan's Governor Kuroda: We must monitor the progress of new financial innovation -BBG
  • The $USD may be preparing to launch a recovery against the Singapore Dollar as it faces its next major technical challenges against the Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/2H80UrAeGb https://t.co/0KlozSMzu7
  • US Dollar Eyes Technical Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR $USDSGD $USDMYR $USDIDR #ASEAN - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/11/28/US-Dollar-Eyes-Technical-Breakouts-in-USDSGD-USDMYR-USDIDR.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/sG8Z0py0Y7
  • ECB's Villeroy: Lagarde arrival is good opportunity for a review, ECB should clarify symmetry in inflation approach -BBG $EURUSD #ECB
  • The #SwissFranc has seen underlying weakness on many fronts , but evidence that trade tensions are hampering its home economy are unlikely to help. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/11/28/Swiss-Franc-Looks-Nervously-to-GDP-Trade-War-Hit-Expected.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr #CHF, #USDCHF, #AUDCHF, #CADCHF
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.18% Gold: 0.13% Oil - US Crude: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WhWTg2nWrw
  • The $JPY is facing selling pressure on US-China trade deal expectations. Sentiment hints that EUR/JPY has room to climb, but can this momentum extend into GBP/JPY? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX: https://t.co/OPRrpAXz9x https://t.co/8sbQwuVSyj
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hoYowa4a8Z
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.61%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 80.40%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JWRWPEAzKF
  • #GBP, #NOK and #SEK are expected to be the most-active majors versus #USD with one-week implied volatility at 7.88, 7.15 and 7.03 respectively [delayed]
US Dollar Eyes Technical Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR

US Dollar Eyes Technical Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR

2019-11-28 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP - Talking Points

  • US Dollar attempting key technical pushes against ASEAN FX
  • USD/SGD, USD/MYR and USD/IDR could extend their gains
  • USD/PHP trading cautiously higher, confining to rising channel

Trade all the major global economic data live as it populates in the economic calendar and follow live coverage for key events listed in the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

USD/SGD Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar may weaken against the US Dollar after USD/SGD confirmed an upside breakout through the Falling Wedge. This is a bullish chart pattern the could precede a reversal of the dominant downtrend. A daily close above 1.3657 opens the door to testing the next psychological barrier (1.3707 – 1.3724). Progress in US-China trade talks on the other hand could offer downside momentum towards 1.3596.

Learn more about how the MAS conducts monetary policy and what matters for the Singapore Dollar!

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Eyes Technical Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

USD/MYR Technical Outlook

This is as the US Dollar is attempting to break above key descending resistance against the Malaysian Ringgit. The near-term USD/MYR uptrend still holds after Wednesday’s pullback after prices paused their drop on the channel – pink lines below. Continued momentum from bulls may translate into another test of 4.1850 before eyeing October highs. A daily close under 4.1630 may overturn this bullish signal.

To stay updated on fundamental developments for ASEAN currencies, follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

USD/MYR Daily Chart

US Dollar Eyes Technical Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR

USD/IDR Technical Outlook

USD/IDR is also facing a similar technical scenario with the Indonesian Rupiah sitting on the edge of the falling trend line from May. A daily close through resistance (14092 – 14115) opens the door to overturning the dominant downtrend as price eye October highs. A turn lower on the other hand places the focus on near-term support at 14035 followed by 14000.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Eyes Technical Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

USD/PHP Technical Outlook

The Philippine Peso continues to trade in a rising channel against the US Dollar – red area on the chart below. USD/PHP recently bounced on the floor, perhaps paving the way for a retest of near-term resistance at 51.02. Further upside progress would also be in-line with the break above descending resistance from September (pink lines). Resuming the downtrend entails taking out 50.40 – current November lows.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Eyes Technical Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Outlook: EUR/SEK, EUR/NOK on Edge of Bearish Correction?
Euro Outlook: EUR/SEK, EUR/NOK on Edge of Bearish Correction?
2019-11-26 05:00:00
Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis: HK Stocks Defend Uptrend
Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis: HK Stocks Defend Uptrend
2019-11-26 03:30:00
Euro Stoxx 50, German Bund Price Trends May Be About to Turn
Euro Stoxx 50, German Bund Price Trends May Be About to Turn
2019-11-22 06:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP Rates
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP Rates
2019-11-22 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.