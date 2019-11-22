USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Peso Breaks Down as USMCA Lingers

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Chart: Euro May Fall on PMI Data, Trade War
2019-11-22 08:00:00
GBP Holds Up After Close Brexit Debate, Bulls Watch Tory Poll Lead
2019-11-22 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar - Webinar
2019-11-21 19:51:00
GBP/USD Bull Flag Persists, GBP/JPY Coils in Ascending Triangle - Brexit Latest
2019-11-21 15:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US-China Trade Talks Risk Breaking Down, USD/JPY Currency Options Signal Fears
2019-11-21 09:10:00
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Japanese Stocks Ready to Drop?
2019-11-21 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down on US-China Worries, ECB's Lagarde in Focus
2019-11-22 07:25:00
Gold Price Rebound Swayed by Renewed Hopes for US-China Trade Deal
2019-11-22 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down on US-China Worries, ECB's Lagarde in Focus
2019-11-22 07:25:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges 6% in Two Days – WTI Resistance Ahead
2019-11-21 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plunges to Support, Will Bulls React?
2019-11-21 21:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-20 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/7oyxrz1ST1
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Markit/BME Germany Composite PMI (NOV P) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 49.3 Previous: 48.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Markit Germany Services PMI (NOV P) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 52.0 Previous: 51.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Markit/BME Germany Manufacturing PMI (NOV P) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 42.9 Previous: 42.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.14% Wall Street: 0.11% Germany 30: -0.01% France 40: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/atmX6G9yW2
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR ECB President Lagarde Speaks in Frankfurt due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Gross Domestic Product w.d.a. (YoY) (3Q F), Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Gross Domestic Product n.s.a. (YoY) (3Q F), Actual: 1,0% Expected: 1.0% Previous: 1.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • The $JPY has posted some rare gains against the US Dollar on its daily chart, but important channel support still holds on an intraday basis. Keep a close eye on it now. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/ReMGzu6OjP https://t.co/FkSEGuro3T
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Gross Domestic Product w.d.a. (YoY) (3Q F), Actual: 1% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Peso Breaks Down as USMCA Lingers

USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Peso Breaks Down as USMCA Lingers

2019-11-22 02:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

USD/MXN TECHNICAL ANALYSIS, USMCA – Talking Points:

  • USD/MXN has broken near-term resistance, hinting at gains ahead
  • Breaching resistance near 20.00 would mark major bullish bias shift
  • Stalled USMCA passage might provide fundamental fuel for gains

Where will markets end 2019? See our Q4 forecasts for currencies, commodities and stock indexes!

The US Dollar may be starting the next leg in a more than two-year uptrend against the Mexican Peso. USD/MXN bounced from support guiding it higher since July 2017, breaking above resistance defining the nearer-term down move from August’s swing top.

The next substantial upside hurdle lines up at 19.88, a chart inflection point in play since mid-year. Securing a foothold above that on a daily closing basis would position the currency pair to challenge resistance capping forays to the upside since June 2018.

Clearing that barrier – now just above the 20.00 figure – may mark a major bullish regime change and set the stage for substantial upside follow-through in the weeks to follow. Invalidating the constructive bias requires a close below the outer layer of upward-sloping support, now at

US Dollar vs Mexican Peso price chart - daily

Daily USD/MXN chart created with TradingView

Delaying passage of the USMCA – the trade pact that the US negotiated with Canada and Mexico to replace NAFTA – might well offer a fundamental catalyst for USD/MXN gains. The Trump administration and Democrats in the House of Representatives failed to agree on a path forward this week.

A Thursday meeting between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was reportedly “productive”, but soundbites from the sit-down played down the likelihood of a deal before the calendar turns to 2020. Canada is yet to ratify the deal as well. Mexico has done so.

USD/MXN TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP Rates
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP Rates
2019-11-22 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast Bearish as AUD/NZD Eyes August Lows
Australian Dollar Forecast Bearish as AUD/NZD Eyes August Lows
2019-11-22 03:00:00
GBP/USD Bull Flag Persists, GBP/JPY Coils in Ascending Triangle - Brexit Latest
GBP/USD Bull Flag Persists, GBP/JPY Coils in Ascending Triangle - Brexit Latest
2019-11-21 15:10:00
Natural Gas Critical Levels and Thresholds - N Gas Price Technical Forecast
Natural Gas Critical Levels and Thresholds - N Gas Price Technical Forecast
2019-11-21 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.