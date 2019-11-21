Natural Gas Critical Levels and Thresholds - N Gas Price Technical Forecast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Real Time News
  • Pelosi adds that USMCA must be 'more than NAFTA with sugar on top'
  • US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that congress is making progress on the #USMCA trade deal $USDCAD $USDMXN
  • Going live in 5 for today's webinar on @IG_US client sentiment Taking a look at $EURUSD today and $USDCAD Join here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/586549347 https://t.co/eaOLnamQGt
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/HB5Rbvy73F
  • Fed's Kashkari: We need to get to fair trade with China, the trick is how
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.23% Wall Street: -0.28% US 500: -0.30% France 40: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/OBd87XSIN2
  • Fed's Mester: -Worth considering standing repo facility $USD $DXY $TNX $XAU
  • Fed's Mester: -Fed is in 'really good spot' following 3 rate cuts -Sees no sign of weakness spreading to wider economy -Sees risks tilted to the downside amid weak business investment -Sees US GDP growth around 2% next year
  • "The Hong Kong issue has the potential to influence the process of the trade talks. China will have to respond … if Trump signs it into law," said one person who is familiar with the trade talks. https://t.co/DNPx94mSUE via @scmpnews
  • $GBPUSD is nearing a re-test of the 1.3000 level while $AUDUSD remains perilously close to the .6700 support. Get your technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/pk8RId0dpk https://t.co/39EgYnCVvy
Natural Gas Critical Levels and Thresholds - N Gas Price Technical Forecast

2019-11-21 15:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Did we get it right with our Gold and Crude Oil forecasts? Find out more for free from Q4 main currencies and commodities forecasts

Natural Gas – End of Uptrend Move

On Nov 5, natural gas rallied to $2.922 – its highest level in nearly ten months. However, last week the price corrected lower and created lower high at $2.762. On Friday, natural gas closed the weekly candlestick in the red with a 3.5% loss.

This week, the relative Strength Index (RSI) dipped below 50 highlighting the end of uptrend momentum.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

Nat-Gas DAILY Price CHART (Jan 15, 2018 – Nov 21, 2019) Zoomed Out

Natural Gas Daily price chart 21-11-19 Zoomed out

Nat-Gas DAILY Price CHART (Aug 27 – Nov 21, 2019) Zoomed IN

Natural Gas Daily price chart 21-11-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Monday natural gas extended its losses as discussed in our last update and declined to a lower trading zone $2.556- $2.650. On the following day, the price rebounded nearby the low end of the zone then rallied eying a test of the high end of it.

Hence, a close above the high end of the zone could convince more buyers to join the rally. This may send natural gas towards the vicinity of $2.725-37. Further close above this threshold could cause more bullishness towards $2.799. In that scenario, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart should be considered.

That said, any close below the low end of the zone, could cause more sellers to join the selloff. This might press natural gas towards the vicinity of $2.490-82. Further close below this area could mean more bearishness towards the vicinity of $2.349-40. Yet, the weekly support levels underscored on the chart should be monitored.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

Natural Gas price Four-Hour PRICE CHART (Oct 11 – Nov 21, 2019)

Natural Gas Four Hour price chart 21-11-19

From the four- hour chart, we notice last week natural gas opened with a break away gap to the downside, then in the following week the price opened with a runaway gap reflecting the bearish outlook of the market. Today, the price tested the lower uptrend line originated from Oct 24 Low at $2.398.

Thus, a break below $2.473 could send the price towards $2.387. Although, a close attention should be paid to the weekly support level marked on the chart. On the flip side, a break above $2.678 could lead the price towards $2.737. Nevertheless, the weekly resistance level underlined on the chart should be kept in focus.

See the chart to know more about key levels to monitor in a further bullish/bearish move.

Join Me on Friday, Nov 22 at 14:00 GMT. In this session we will talk about most common

Continuation patterns and how to trade them.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

