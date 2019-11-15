US Dollar May Stage a Reversal Against SGD, Will IDR Follow?

USD/SGD, Singapore Dollar, USD/IDR, Indonesian Rupiah - Talking Points

USD/SGD is forming Falling Wedge bullish chart pattern

Daily close higher may reverse USD downtrend vs SGD

USD/IDR consolidation under falling trend line prolongs

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The US Dollar may be preparing to stage a lasting comeback against the Singapore Dollar. This past week, USD/SGD has been aiming cautiously higher after bouncing on the rising support line from February – blue line on the chart below. Recently, prices have turned lower after testing the falling trend line from late September with immediate support at 1.3609.

Taking a closer look reveals what appears to be a Falling Wedge that has been brewing since the beginning of September. This is typically a bullish chart pattern that with an upside breakout, could signal the reversal of the dominant downtrend from late August. In that case, keep an eye on resistance which could stand in the way at 1.3658. Otherwise, a daily close under 1.3558 prolongs the downtrend.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

USD/SGD Charts Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah continues to trade largely sideways against the US Dollar. Though the dominant downtrend in USD/IDR is being kept intact by a falling trend line from April – red line on the chart below. A daily close under the key psychological barrier between 13848 and 13923 opens the door to extending declines. Otherwise, turning higher exposes the October highs (14185 – 14215).

USD/IDR Weekly Chart

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

