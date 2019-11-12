US Dollar, Rupee Outlook: USD/INR Rate May Rise as Nifty Falls

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
Dollar Index S&P 500 Outlook : Bears Waiting to Emerge
2019-11-11 16:32:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Aims for October High as NZD/USD Rate Soars
2019-11-12 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Chart Eyes Looming Reversal
2019-11-11 17:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Losses Accelerate within Downtrend - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-11-11 18:55:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-11 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
2019-11-11 13:30:00
Gold Prices Supported By Hong Kong Unrest, Look to UK GDP
2019-11-11 06:33:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Over the past 30 days, #GBP, #SEK and the #AUD have been the best performing G10 currencies vs. USD with +1.54%, 1.09% and 0.92% total returns.
  • Recession is starting to absorb a global risk concern. A chart from my trading video from today: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/11/12/US-Dollar-Run-Capped-SP-500-Range-Builds-Breakout-Pressure-As-Trade-Wars-Add-Recession-Risk.html https://t.co/3okmbn8H1F
  • #NZD, #NOK and the #SEK are expected to be the most active G10 currencies vs #USD with 1-week implied volatilities at 8.75, 7.90 and 7.80 respectively
  • LIVE NOW Join Senior Strategist @IlyaSpivak as he discusses the technical and fundamental AUD/USD outlook for the week ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/378612179?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • En español: ¿Qué es el petróleo? El petróleo como materia prima y activo financiero #trading #OOTT #WTI #Brent https://t.co/RqoKObrYxC https://t.co/E3SwvYjTqD
  • #NZD slips as domestic inflation expectations retreat further. Last piece of data before #RBNZ rate decision Weds. Opinion divided as to what will happen, quarter point cut just ahead as most likely outcome. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/11/12/New-Zealand-Dollar-Inflation-Expectations-RBNZ.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr #NZDUSD
  • The $JPY continues to crumble against a broadly supported US Dollar. $USDJPY may consolidate shortly but there’s little sign of a durable reversal. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/YfHQibPlux https://t.co/s4hVuOP3r3
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Senior Strategist @IlyaSpivak as he discusses the technical and fundamental AUD/USD outlook for the week ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/378612179?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • RT @LiveSquawk: NZ Inflation Expectations Fall On The Eve Of The RBNZ Rate Decision $NZDUSD https://t.co/DAQIIGloKP https://t.co/l2obqKeZ…
  • #NZDUSD drops after 2 year inflation expectations come in at 1.80%, lower than the previous 1.86% print. #RBNZ rate decision up in less than 24 hours https://t.co/EzKvnaxaka
US Dollar, Rupee Outlook: USD/INR Rate May Rise as Nifty Falls

US Dollar, Rupee Outlook: USD/INR Rate May Rise as Nifty Falls

2019-11-12 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Indian Rupee, USD/INR, Nifty 50 - Talking Points

  • Rupee at risk after Indian Industrial Production shrank by most since 2011
  • USD/INR may resume former uptrend after break above triangle formation
  • Nifty 50 looking increasingly at risk to a top after a bearish reversal hint

Trade all the major global economic data live as it populates in the economic calendar and follow the live coverage for key events listed in the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

Indian Rupee Fundamental Outlook

The Indian Rupee has been falling against the US Dollar lately, as anticipated in my USD/INR outlook. India is growing increasingly at risk to a teeter banking sector as the US-China trade war threatens global growth. These fundamental developments have led to aggressive easing from the Reserve Bank of India, which cut rates 5 times this year so far. The government also delivered fiscal support via corporate tax cuts.

Growing concerns about the local economy have been underscored over the past 24 hours. Indian industrial production unexpectedly shrank 4.3 percent y/y in September against estimates of a 2.5% contraction. August’s decline was also revised weaker form -1.1% to -1.4%. Looking at the immediate chart below, this has resulted in the worst decline in industrial production since October 2011, almost 8 years ago.

There is more key data due ahead. On Wednesday, Indian CPI is expected to rise 4.35 percent y/y in October from 3.99% prior. A softer-than-expected result may continue fueling near-term RBI easing bets with the next interest rate announcement on December 5. Until then, the USD/INR remains tied to developments in US-China trade talks given its importance to Emerging Market assets.

For updates on the Indian Rupee and USDINR, you may follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

US Dollar, Rupee Outlook: USD/INR Rate May Rise as Nifty Falls

Indian RupeeTechnical Outlook

USD/INR has closed above a Descending Triangle candlestick pattern, opening the door to a resumption of the uptrend that took place from July to late August. While this is usually a bearish chart pattern that comes into play after a close under the floor, a breakout above the ceiling can signal the opposite given confirmation.

Near-term resistance stands in the way as the October high at 71.72. A push above this price could pave the way for a retest of peaks from December 2018. This is a range between 72.13 and 72.55. Keeping the uptrend intact may also be a rising support line from July.

USD/INR Daily Chart

US Dollar, Rupee Outlook: USD/INR Rate May Rise as Nifty Falls

USD/INR Chart Created in TradingView

Nifty 50 Technical Analysis

This is as the Nifty 50 - India’s local benchmark stock index - looks increasingly vulnerable to a reversal from a technical standpoint. An Evening Star candlestick pattern emerged at the most recent peak under 12100. This is a Bearish pattern that with confirmation, could pave the way for a turnaround of the dominant uptrend from late September. A daily close under rising support could pave the way for this – red line below.

Nifty 50 – Daily Chart

US Dollar, Rupee Outlook: USD/INR Rate May Rise as Nifty Falls

Nifty Chart Created in TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Price Forecast: Will EUR/NOK Break 7-Year Uptrend?
Euro Price Forecast: Will EUR/NOK Break 7-Year Uptrend?
2019-11-08 05:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Uptrend at Risk as IDR Eyes Breakout
US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Uptrend at Risk as IDR Eyes Breakout
2019-11-08 04:00:00
Natural Gas Eyes Extending its Rally- N Gas Price Technical Analysis
Natural Gas Eyes Extending its Rally- N Gas Price Technical Analysis
2019-11-07 15:35:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/PHP, USD/MYR Breakout Lower to Accelerate?
US Dollar Forecast: USD/PHP, USD/MYR Breakout Lower to Accelerate?
2019-11-07 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.