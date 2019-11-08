Euro Price Forecast: Will EUR/NOK Break 7-Year Uptrend?

Euro Price Chart, EUR/NOK Technical Analysis – TALKING POINTS

EUR/NOK gearing up to test seven-year uptrend

Pair is on verge of clearing key support channel

Downside break could catalyze a tectonic shift

After reaching an all-time high at 10.3133, EUR/NOK retreated over two percent and is now sitting on top of the intersection of the 10.0602 support level and the July uptrend. Prior to the decline, negative RSI divergence was showing upside momentum had been fading. Traders may wait to exit their long positions (or enter short) until after a downside a breakout is met with follow-through.

EUR/NOK – Daily Chart

EUR/NOK chart created using TradingView

If the pair break below both support and the uptrend, the next significant barrier may be the stacked support range roughly between 9.900/927. This area may serve as a digestive zone where EUR/NOK may trade for a brief period before continuing its descent or using it to stage a recovery.

EUR/NOK – Daily Chart

EUR/NOK chart created using TradingView

Zooming out to a weekly chart shows the pair is already flirting with the July uptrend, opening the door for a downside breakout. If EUR/NOK breaks below it with follow-through, the next barrier will be the seven-year uptrend. A break below this psychological floor with confirmation could invite an aggressive selloff and potentially undo a significant portion of this year’s upside progress.

EUR/NOK – Weekly Chart

EUR/NOK chart created using TradingView

