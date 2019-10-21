Natural Gas Weekly Forecast: Buyers Shy Away From Key Resistance Levels

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-21 15:30:00
EUR/USD Price: Euro rallies to Multi- Month High against USD – What’s Next?
2019-10-21 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-21 15:30:00
GBP/USD Volatility to Persist, USD/CAD Tests Crucial Support - US Market Open
2019-10-21 13:20:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japanese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report
2019-10-21 08:30:00
Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Bulls Near Top of Key Trading Band
2019-10-21 02:55:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-21 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Prices Continue Congestion as USD Dives
2019-10-21 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-21 15:30:00
Where To With Recession Fears, Trade Wars and Brexit In the Headlines?
2019-10-21 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Gold prices remain in a bull flag formation, and the key driver here appears to be the FOMC and the potential for the bank to get even more-dovish at rate decision in October and December of this year. Get your $gld update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/8FGHPWEeLB $XAUUSD https://t.co/bZ7lnUZoez
  • President Trump says China is purchasing agricultural products now $SPX #TradeWar
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.98%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.17%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rXiu8vfps8
  • President Trump says China sent a statement saying they expect a trade deal $SPX
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.25% Gold: -0.28% Oil - US Crude: -1.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/IXPz4ZjPKN
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/7WWHePeV0N
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.54% Wall Street: 0.08% Germany 30: -0.09% France 40: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DJoM3maLf0
  • President Trump says the trade deal with China is coming along great $SPX
  • Weekly Trade Levels: US #Dollar, $EURUSD, $USDCAD, $NZDUSD, #Gold & #Oil - https://t.co/YvhVMB6Qs5
  • #Crypto update: $BTC +2.5% $BCH +5% $XRP -1.1% $LTC +0.5% $ETH +0.3%
Natural Gas Weekly Forecast: Buyers Shy Away From Key Resistance Levels

Natural Gas Weekly Forecast: Buyers Shy Away From Key Resistance Levels

2019-10-21 14:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Did we get it right with our Gold and Crude Oil forecasts? Find out more for free from Q4 main currencies and commodities forecasts

Natural Gas – Weak Buyers

On Sep 26, natural gas started a downtrend move then on Oct 3 the price printed $2.258- its lowest level in over five weeks. However, sellers showed hesitation after, allowing buyers last week to take charge and rally the price. On Friday, natural gas closed with nearly 6.5% gain.

Today, the relative Strength Index (RSI)declined then crossed below 50 highlighting the end of buyer’s dominance .

Having trouble with your trading strategy?Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

Nat-Gas DAILY Price CHART (Jan 15, 2018 – Oct 21, 2019) Zoomed Out

Natural Gas price daily chart -21-10-19 zoomed out

Nat-Gas DAILY Price CHART (SEp 13, 2018 – Oct 21, 2019) Zoomed IN

Natural Gas price daily chart -21-10-19 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice at the start of last week's session natural gas gaped to the upside moving to a higher trading zone $2.340 - $2.490. This week, the price opened with a downward gap and remained in the same trading zone.

Thus, a close below the low end of the zone could send the price towards $2.210. Further close below the low end, could cause more decline towards $2.124. Although, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus.

On the other hand, any failure in closing below the low end could reverse the price’s direction sending it towards the high end of the zone. Further close above the high end could mean more bullishness towards $2.552. That said, the weekly resistance level marked on the chart would be worth monitoring.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

Natural Gas price Four-Hour PRICE CHART (Sep 17 – Oct 21, 2019)

Natural Gas price four hour chart -21-10-19

From the four- hour chart, we notice on Oct 11 natural gas corrected higher creating a higher low at $2.282. The price rallied after, then on Oct 16 created a higher high at $2.495.

Today, natural gas declined eyeing a test of Oct 14 low at 2.358. Further decline below $2.282 could entice sellers to press the price towards $2.210. Although, the weekly support level underlined on the chart should be considered.

On the flip- side, any break above the Oct 16 high could resume bullish price action towards $2.552. Nevertheless, the weekly resistance level underscored on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to know more about key levels to monitor in a further bullish/bearish move.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: USD/MYR Reversal as USD/PHP Tests 2013 Support
US Dollar Forecast: USD/MYR Reversal as USD/PHP Tests 2013 Support
2019-10-18 05:00:00
GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Gains Build, EUR/GBP Losses Accelerate on Latest Brexit Deal Progress
GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Gains Build, EUR/GBP Losses Accelerate on Latest Brexit Deal Progress
2019-10-17 02:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/INR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/INR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR
2019-10-16 03:00:00
Discover the Versatility of Bollinger Bands®, by John Bollinger
Discover the Versatility of Bollinger Bands®, by John Bollinger
2019-10-11 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas
News & Analysis at your fingertips.