US Dollar Forecast: USD/MYR Reversal as USD/PHP Tests 2013 Support

2019-10-18 05:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

USD/MYR, USD/PHP, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso - Talking Points

  • US Dollar facing selling pressure versus MYR, PHP
  • USD/MYR may extend declines on bearish formation
  • USD/PHP attempting to fall under 2013 rising support

Trade all the major global economic data live as it populates in the economic calendar and follow live coverage for key events listed in the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

USD/MYR Technical Outlook

The Malaysian Ringgit could be on the verge of extending gains versus the US Dollar, but the USD/MYR uptrend still holds looking back to the middle of March. On the daily chart below, the US Dollar has closed under a near-term rising support line from July after negative RSI divergence showed fading upside momentum. This may pave the way for a retest of September lows at 4.1630.

More worrying for the Greenback is that the currency pair could yet confirm a brewing Head and Shoulders bearish reversal pattern. The right shoulder has left behind a key range of resistance between 4.1950 and 4.2000. Taking this psychological barrier out would invalidate the candlestick formation. Otherwise, a daily close under 4.1630 may lead to a retest of what could potentially be a rising support line from March.

USD/MYR Daily Chart

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

USD/PHPTechnical Outlook

The US Dollar is also facing selling pressure against the Philippine Peso, and it could pick up pace in the near-term. On the daily chart, USD/PHP continues its descent since the Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern back in August. Since then, the pair has taken out a couple of key support areas. The first is a range between 51.59 – 51.69 which incorporates lows from May 2018.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

More interesting is that USD/PHP is once again attempting to push under a long-term rising trend line going all the way back to 2013 – see weekly chart below. This leaves prices facing the next level of support around 51.25 which if taken out, may pave the way for a retest of the July low at 50.79. Otherwise, closing above descending resistance from August would overturn the near-term downtrend – red line on the chart above.

USD/PHP Weekly Chart

USD/PHP Charts Created in TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

