US Dollar Catches Support After Another Core CPI Print at 2.4%
2019-10-10 14:00:00
2019-10-10 14:00:00
US Dollar Rallies as US Inflation Report Alleviates Immediate Recession Fears
2019-10-10 12:58:00
2019-10-10 12:58:00
US Dollar Rallies as US Inflation Report Alleviates Immediate Recession Fears
2019-10-10 12:58:00
GBP/USD Nudges Higher After UK GDP Update, Brexit Meeting Nears
2019-10-10 08:55:00
2019-10-10 08:55:00
US Dollar Rallies as US Inflation Report Alleviates Immediate Recession Fears
2019-10-10 12:58:00
Japanese Yen Closely Tracks Trade Headlines, USD/JPY Downtrend Rules
2019-10-10 05:00:00
2019-10-10 05:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: Dip, Then Rip?
2019-10-10 11:00:00
2019-10-10 11:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
2019-10-10 03:30:00
2019-10-10 03:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
2019-10-10 03:30:00
2019-10-10 03:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Record US Crude Output to Fuel Bear Market
2019-10-10 00:30:00
2019-10-10 00:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
2019-10-08 09:57:00
USD/TRY Price Takes off Above Consolidation Zone- Turkish Lira Outlook

2019-10-10 14:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
USD/TRY Price Forecast

Check our latest Q4 forecasts for free and learn what is likely to move the markets at this time of the year.

USD/TRY – Bullish Outlook

On Monday, Turkish Lira price softened significantly and lost nearly 2.4% of its value against the US Dollar. Consequently, USD/TRY rallied yesterday to its highest level in over three and half months.

Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed above 50 then rose to 64 highlighting the start of uptrend move.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

USD/TRY DAILY PRICE CHART (Sep 28, 2018 – Oct 10, 2019) Zoomed Out

USDTRY price daily chart 10-10-19 Zoomed Out

USD/TRY DAILY PRICE CHART (April 25 – Oct 10, 2019) Zoomed In

USDTRY price daily chart 10-10-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice Yesterday USD/TRY rallied to a higher trading zone 5.8250 – 5.9617 looking for a test of the high end of it contingent on clearing the weekly area marked on the chart (zoomed in) .

Hence, a close above the high end could see USDTRY trading even higher towards 6.1321. However, the weekly resistance area and level underscored on the chart should be kept in focus.

That said, any failure in closing above the high end of the zone could reverse the price’s direction sending it towards the low end of the zone. Further close below the low end could press USDTRY towards 5.6550. In that scenario, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart would be worth monitoring.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/TRY Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (Oct 4, – Oct 10, 2019)

From the four-hour chart, we notice since Sep 30 USD/TRY started uptrend move creating higher highs with higher lows. On Oct 8 the price rebounded from 5.7833 then resumed bullish price action. Thus, a break below this level could send USDTRY towards 5.6550. Although, the daily support level underlined on the chart should be considered.

On the other hand, any break above 5,9828 may push USDTRY towards 6.1321. Nevertheless, the weekly resistance level underscored on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart, to know more about the key trading levels price would encounter in a further bearish/ bullish scenario.

