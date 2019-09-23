Copper (HG) Price Outlook: May Rally To Weekly Resistance As Support Holds

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Silver Prices Shoot Higher While Gold Lags, EURUSD Feels for a Low
2019-09-23 19:24:00
EUR/USD: Euro Wilts on Woeful PMI Data, ECB’s Draghi Speaks
2019-09-23 16:47:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Drops, USD/CAD Rejects Key Resistance - US Market Open
2019-09-23 13:30:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
Silver Prices Shoot Higher While Gold Lags, EURUSD Feels for a Low
2019-09-23 19:24:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on ECB Commentary, US PMI Data
2019-09-23 04:59:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.12% France 40: 0.07% Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iOAS8HLUQF
  • #Commodity Update: #CrudeOil: 58.42 (+0.57%) #NatGas: 2.562 (+0.27%) #Gold: 1,531.05 (+1.05%) #Silver: 18.733 (+4.95%) #Copper: 2.614 (+0.29%) #Soybeans: 891.38 (+0.95%) #Wheat: 481.62 (-0.49%)
  • Brexit fears are showing through Pound volatility again. Here is the $GBPUSD overlaid with the CBOE's BPVIX: https://t.co/rUlALKXePE
  • RT @eucopresident: No breakthrough. No breakdown. No time to lose. #Brexit https://t.co/nUhqUilVXq
  • Daly: We're seeing trade policy uncertainty dent investment #Fed
  • Daly: Businesses are worried about slower global growth and face geopolitical as well as trade uncertainty #Fed
  • Fed's Daly: The economy is in a good place $SPX #Fed
  • $EURUSD plunged below 1.1000 after September Eurozone PMI data disappoints. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/Crz7ERsNkX https://t.co/9zWvezqxXF
  • #FX Update: $EURUSD 1.0994 (-0.23%) $GBPUSD 1.2434 (-0.29%) $USDJPY 107.45 (-0.10%) $AUDUSD 0.6771 (+0.09%) $USDCAD 1.3258 (-0.05%) $USDCHF 0.9897 (-0.13%)
  • $EURJPY: Sellers took the initiative and pressed the pair lower eying a test of the low end of current trading zone 117.30 – 119.78. Get your #technicalanalysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/fm8ks8JQY8 https://t.co/Hhlf96uBBC
Copper (HG) Price Outlook: May Rally To Weekly Resistance As Support Holds

Copper (HG) Price Outlook: May Rally To Weekly Resistance As Support Holds

2019-09-23 15:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Copper Price Outlook

Did you check our latest forecasts on USD and Gold? Find out more for free from our Q3 forecasts for commodities and main currencies

Copper – Correcting Lower

On Sep 13, Copper rallied to $5,979 – its highest level in over six weeks. However, in the following day the price slipped and settled below $5,900 handle. Last week, price continued trading lower and closed the weekly candlestick with nearly 3% loss.

Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat nearby 50. On Friday, the oscillator crossed below 50 putting an end to the bullish momentum.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

Copper DAILY PRICE CHART (July 4, 2018 – Sep 23, 2019) Zoomed out

Copper price daily Chart 23-09-19 Zoomed out

Copper DAILY PRICE CHART (July 15 – SEp 23, 2019) Zoomed In

Copper price daily Chart 23-09-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Tuesday, Copper fell to a lower trading zone $5,726 - $5,856. Today, the metal opened with a gap to the downside then rebounded nearby the low end of the zone.

Hence, a close below the low end of the zone could see Copper trading even lower towards $5,463. Although, sellers would need to pay a close attention to the weekly support area and levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in).

That said, any failure to close below the low end of the zone could reverse the price direction sending it higher towards the high end. Further close above the high end may push Copper towards the vicinity of $5,975-79. However, the weekly resistance area and level marked on the chart should be watched closely.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

COPPER Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (Sep 2- SEP 23, 2019)

Copper price four hour chart 23-09-19

From the four-hour chart, we notice since Sep 17 Copper has been losing value creating lower highs with lower lows. On Friday, the metal carved out a higher high $5,841 then resumed bearish price action.

Thus, a break below $5,658 could lead the price towards $5,574. Although, the weekly support level underlined on the chart should be considered. See the chart to know more about lower support levels the price would encounter in a further downtrend move.

On the other hand, a break above $5,810 may send the price towards $5,911. However, the high end of the aforementioned trading zone should be kept in focus. See the chart to find out more about higher resistance levels the price would face in a further uptrend move.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

