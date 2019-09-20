EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Charts for Next Week

The Euro is coiling up and will either continue moving lower in the confines of the downward channel or if it can break resistance, rally and snap the sequence. Cable has had an extended move off recent lows, but may be running out of steam to continue powering higher much longer. Aussie hit resistance and has since turned lower, more weakness may have the August low in focus soon.

Technical Highlights:

EURUSD coiling up for a move in confines of a channel

GBPUSD extended move may be running out of power

AUDUSD rolling over from resistance towards August low

See where our team of analysts see your favorite markets and currencies headed in the in the DailyFX Trading Forecasts.

EURUSD coiling up for a move in confines of a channel

Euro price action of late has gotten increasingly choppy and congested. The compression could soon lead to a move, at least by Euro standards. EURUSD has been stuck in the confines of an ongoing channel which points to the path of least resistance as being lower. A break lower is seen as likely having the low at 10925 coming up quickly. It will be important to be cautious with any shorts one might have at that point, even if a new low is made, due to the propensity of the Euro to bounce shortly after swings to new lows materialize. If the wedge breaks to the top-side, then look for the upper bound of the channel to snap and price to rise towards the trend-line from Feb of last year and the 200-day MA.

EURUSD Daily Chart (Inside channel confines)

EURUSD 4-hr Chart (coiling)

EURUSD Charts by Tradingview

GBPUSD extended move may be running out of power

Cable has been on a good run as of late, but is currently in a battle around the underside trend-line from the October 2016 flash-crash low (it also passes under the Jan flash-crash low). If price doesn’t stall here, then GBPUSD could rally on a bit further to the April 2018 trend-line/200-day combo over 12700. But given where Cable is now in the sequence off the lows, risk has quickly become skewed towards a potential pullback.

GBPUSD Daily Chart (watch upper parallel)

GBPUSD Chart by Tradingview

AUDUSD rolling over from resistance towards August low

AUDUSD found some sellers the May and June lows, which has it headed back lower now. It isn’t as weak as Kiwi, but could nevertheless catch up and trade to the September/ August lows situated under the 6700-level. From a tactical standpoint, existing shorts off resistance may want to sit tight to see if this is the case. The general trading bias for the near-term then remains skewed lower until we see some type of bullish reaction that negates recent selling.

AUDUSD Daily Chart (Sep/Aug lows next?)

AUDUSD Chart by Tradingview

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX