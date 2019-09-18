US Dollar May Rise Versus Singapore Dollar, PHP Awaiting Breakout

USD/PHP, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/INR Talking Points

US Dollar consolidating versus Philippine Peso and Indian Rupee

Singapore Dollar may depreciate if USD/SGD rising support holds

Did the Malaysian Ringgit experience a false breakout versus USD

Trade all the major global economic data live as it populates in the economic calendar and follow live coverage for key events listed in the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

USD/PHP Technical Outlook

Ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision later today, the US Dollar is still largely consolidating against the Philippine Peso between a range of 51.85 and 52.42. This followed the push USD/PHP made above descending resistance from March back in August. A push higher exposes resistance at 52.87 while a turn lower places support in focus as a range between 51.69 and 51.59.

To stay updated on fundamental developments for ASEAN currencies such as SGD and PHP, you may follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

USD/PHP Daily Chart

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

USD/SGD Technical Outlook

Against the Singapore Dollar, the USD is sitting right on rising support going back to July. This followed a near-term downtrend that was initiated alongside the formation of an Evening Star candlestick pattern from the end of August. If the trend line holds, we may see USD/SGD push higher towards the psychological horizontal barrier between 1.3836 and 1.3808. Otherwise, falling through 1.3707 opens the door to testing 1.3658.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

USD/MYR Technical Outlook

Meanwhile, the US Dollar is attempting to push back into the psychological barrier between 4.1800 and 4.1855 against the Malaysian Ringgit. This followed what appeared to be a false downside breakout that bottomed at 4.1630. If the former holds, we may witness a retest of support that if taken out, opens the door to testing a potential rising trend line from March.

USD/MYR Daily Chart

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

USD/INRTechnical Outlook

Wrapping it up with the Indian Rupee, the US Dollar is broadly speaking in an uptrend against INR since taking out descending resistance in August. A descent through 70.87 risks overturning upside progress that places an emphasis on support which is a range between 70.41 and 70.58. Otherwise, clearing 71.82 opens the door to testing defining resistance at the horizontal range between 72.16 and 72.55.

USD/INR Daily Chart

USD/INR Chart Created in TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter