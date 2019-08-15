US Dollar Uptrend on SGD, PHP, MYR, INR at Risk to Fading Momentum?

USD/SGD, USD/PHP,USD/MYR, USD/INR Talking Points

US Dollar has been outperforming against Asia Pacific currencies

Negative RSI divergence threatens Dollar gains versus ASEAN FX

Will uptrends in USD/SGD , USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/INR stop?

USD/SGD Technical Outlook

The US Dollar faces its next technical challenge against the Singapore Dollar as it looks to extend the uptrend from July as trade wars simmer. USD/SGD is sitting right under the June 2017 highs (1.3897 and 1.3915) as negative RSI divergence shows weakening upside momentum. This risks preceding a turn lower towards rising support from the middle of July. Otherwise, extending gains places the focus on resistance at 1.3946 as the pair eyes May 2017 highs.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

USD/PHP Technical Outlook

Against the Philippine Peso, the US Dollar is facing a similar situation given the presence of negative RSI divergence. A turn lower places support as the early August low at 51.86. Yet, rising support form 2013 (blue line on the chart below) indicates a resumption of the USD/PHP dominant uptrend that has been in place for about six years. Extending near-term gains places the focus on resistance next at 52.73, the May highs.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

USD/MYR Technical Outlook

Versus the Malaysian Ringgit, the US Dollar is also at risk to negative RSI divergence. Lately, the near-term USD/MYR uptrend has slowed to a consolidative pace with prices wedged between support and resistance. If the currency pair tips over, near-term support appears to be at 4.1550. Otherwise, clearing resistance exposes the psychological barrier from 2017 at 4.2090.

USD/MYR Daily Chart

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

USD/INR Technical Outlook

Wrapping it up with the Indian Rupee, the US Dollar is also facing downside pressure if negative RSI divergence precedes a turn lower in USD/INR. Technically, the push above descending resistance from 2018 has opened the door to further gains in the medium-term. This places the focus on resistance at 71.82 with a turn lower placing support at 70.58.

USD/INR Daily Chart

USD/INR Chart Created in TradingView

