Never miss a story from Dimitri Zabelin

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Dimitri Zabelin

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

NORDIC FX, NOK, SEK WEEKLY OUTLOOK

  • EURSEK pushing to re-test 2009 highs
  • USD-Nordic FX crosses continue to rise
  • USDNOK traders brace for Norges Bank

See our free guide to learn how to use economic news in your trading strategy!

EURSEK TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EURSEK recently attempted to re-test the former 2009 high from May after trading below descending resistance from the previous peak (red parallel channel). Looking ahead, the pair may continue to extend gains but my fall short of intimidating resistance at 10.8003 (red dotted line). If the pair manages to break through this barrier, it may linger before attempting to re-test the critical 10.8391/8498 resistance range (white dotted lines).

EURSEK – Daily Chart

Chart showing EURSEK

EURSEK chart created using TradingView

Zooming out to a weekly chart shows the pair has been steadily climbing along a rising two-year support channel. Upside momentum appears to be strong, though directional preference for the pair may be revealed if it breaks above key resistance at 10.8529 or below the two-year support channel.

Which Will Break First: Resistance or Support?

Chart Showing EURSEK

EURSEK chart created using TradingView

USDSEK TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USDSEK is still trading within a familiar congestive range (yellow dotted lines) after briefly hovering above 17-year highs. Traders will cautiously monitor the pair as it approaches the junction between rising support (red parallel channel) and the consolidative zone. The path of least resistance suggests an upward bias though not necessarily on the same incline.

USDSEK – Daily Chart

Chart showing USDSEK

USDSEK chart created using TradingView

USDNOK TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USDNOK traders with long positions are likely rejoicing now that the pair appears to be resuming the prior uptrend (red parallel channel). However, investors may avoid adding exposure until the Norges Bank announces its rate decision and outlook for policy going forward. There is a chance the central bank will surprise more dovish and could cause USDNOK to spike.

USDNOK Resuming Prior Uptrend?

Chart showing USDNOK

USDNOK chart created using TradingView

SWEDISH KRONA, NORWEGIAN KRONE TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter