AUDUSD Chart – Multi-week Correction May Be Near its End

Never miss a story from Paul Robinson

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Paul Robinson

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

AUDUSD has been stronger than some of the other Dollar pairs, which has kept it off the radar as one of the better shorts in the USD spectrum. But that could soon change as the price action since the June 18 low looks corrective.

A rising wedge has been forming within the context of a long-standing downtrend. Additionally, the recent high arrived at trend-line resistance near the 200-day MA. The turn down we are seeing has price approaching the bottom-side trend-line of the formation, which is viewed as support until broken.

Ideally, we first see a bounce develop off the line, then breakdown following a failure to trade back above the July 19 high of 7082. However, a break through the line from here will still be considered a good trigger of the pattern.

On a confirmed break, 6910 will be first up as support, followed by the 6831 low from last month, the underside trend-line from October that resides just under 6800 at this time, then the flash-crash low at 6744.

Trading Forecasts and Educational Guides for traders of all experience levels can be found on the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

AUDUSD Daily Chart (correction could soon be over)

AUDUSD Chart – Multi-week Correction May Be Near its End

***Updates will be provided on these ideas and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 9 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX