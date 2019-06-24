Never miss a story from Mahmoud Alkudsi

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Mahmoud Alkudsi

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Copper Price Forecast

  • Copper price looking ahead to Trump and Xi meeting this week amid stalled trade talks.
  • Paused upward trend .

Did we get it right with our various forecasts? Find out more for free from our Q2 USD and main currencies forecasts

Copper Price – Higher but Without Momentum

On June 17 the sellers failed to press Copper To probe two -year low. On the following day the price opened with an upward gap then rallied breaking above the June 11 high at $5,956.

The Relative Strength Index on June 20 crossed above 50 but remained flat after, reflecting the lack of momentum to push the price higher.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

Copper DAILY PRICE CHART (Mar 8, 2019 – JUn 24, 2019) Zoomed In

Copper price daily chart 24-06-19 Zoomed in

Copper DAILY PRICE CHART (DEC 7, 2016 – JUn 24, 2019) Zoomed OUT

Copper price daily chart 24-06-19 Zoomed Out

Looking at the daily chart we notice last week Copper tested $5,975 and failed twice in closing above this level. This suggests the price might fall towards $5,856 contingent on clearing the daily support at $5,900. See the chart for more key levels if Copper closes below $5,856.

In turn, if Copper closes above $5,975 this might rally the price towards $6,088 although the weekly resistance highlighted on the chart should be watched closely. See the chart to find out more about the next significant resistance to watch if the price closes above $6,088.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

CoPper Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (May 6, 2019- JUN 24, 2019)

Copper price 4H chart 24-06-19

Looking at the four-hour chart, we notice Copper on June 17 rebounded then started an upward trend carving out higher highs with higher lows however, this trend stalled on June 20 after peaking at $6,027.

The price could correct lower if breaks below the June 20 trough at $5,895. This could lead Copper towards the June 18 low at $5,833 contingent on clearing the daily support at $5,856. See the chart to find out more if the selloff continues.

On the other hand, the uptrend might resume if Copper breaks above the aforementioned June 20 peak and could head towards $6,088 although, the resistance at 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $6,064 needs to be monitored. See the chart to know more about the key levels if the buyers continued rallying the price.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi