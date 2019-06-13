Never miss a story from Mahmoud Alkudsi

Palladium Price Forecast

  • Palladium charts and analysis.
  • Palladium price trading higher.

Palladium Price Takes off

On May 22, Palladium price corrected higher after carving out a higher low at $1.299.0 On May 30 the price leaned even higher creating a higher high at $1,380.5. The price created another lower high on June 3 showing clear intentions from the bulls to take charge.

On June 6, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed above 50 starting a bullish momentum.

Palladium DAILY PRICE CHART (Mar 7, 2019 – JUn 13, 2019) Zoomed In

Palladium price daily chart 13-06-19 Zoomed in

Palladium DAILY PRICE CHART (JUN 4, 2018 – JUn 13, 2019) Zoomed OUT

Palladium price daily chart 13-06-19 Zoomed Out

Looking at the daily chart we notice Palladium on Jun 10 closed above $1,375.0 eying a rally towards the April 26 high at $1,468.2. Therefore, any close above this high could mean more bullishness towards $ 1,507.0. However, the daily resistance at $1,500.0 is worth monitoring.

On the flipside, if Palladium fails to close above $1,468.2 this could send the price lower towards $1,375.0. Although, the daily supports at 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at $1,430 and $1,395.6 should be monitored.

Palladium Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (May 28, 2019- JUN 13, 2019)

Palladium price 4Hour chart 13-06-19

Looking at the four- hour chart we notice Palladium started upward trend on Jun 5 creating higher highs and higher lows. On June 11 the uptrend started to accelerate craving out steeper higher lows emphasizing the strength of the bullish move.

A break above the daily resistance at $1,450.8 may lead the price to test the 26 of April peak at $1468.2. Although, the daily resistance at $1458.0 should be kept in focus.

On the other hand, any break below $1,406.0 could send the price towards $1,388.1 (the June 12 low). However, the daily support level at $1,394 need to be watched closely. See the chart for the key levels if the price trades below the June 12 low.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi