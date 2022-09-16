 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-16 15:30:00
Euro ( EUR) Forecast – Punchy Fed Rate Hike Will Force EUR/USD Ever Lower
2022-09-16 11:00:26
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Looks to Recover as Strong Dollar and Demand Concerns Weigh; 90.00 Level is Key
2022-09-16 12:09:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Sink to Support as US Data Keeps a Hawkish Fed in Focus
2022-09-16 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bear Market Lows Coming into Focus
2022-09-16 13:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Yesterday Showed Market Still Too Optimistic
2022-09-14 13:05:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Diverging Trends in XAU/USD and XAG/USD
2022-09-16 20:00:00
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-16 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Slumps to a 37-Year Low Ahead of the BoE
2022-09-16 16:00:00
GBP Price Forecast: Sterling Slumps Ahead of BoE, Fed and SNB Meetings
2022-09-16 09:30:03
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-16 15:30:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Failure to Clear Monthly High Keeps Range Intact
2022-09-15 21:30:10
More View more
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Diverging Trends in XAU/USD and XAG/USD

Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Diverging Trends in XAU/USD and XAG/USD

DailyFX, Research

Gold, XAU/USD, Silver, XAG/USD - Technical Outlook:

  • Gold is attempting to break below key support.
  • Silver is looking for direction after the rally this month.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch for a change in trend?
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by DailyFX
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

GOLD TECHNICAL FORECAST - BEARISH

Spot gold is testing crucial technical support, a break below which could point to further weakness in coming months. It is attempting to break below key horizontal trendline support at 1,676, coinciding with the 200-week moving average. Although it closed below the support on Thursday, given the significance of the support and the number of times it has been tested since 2021, it might be prudent to wait for two weekly closes below the support before concluding Thursday’s move as a valid break.

A decisive break of the four-year moving average could have implications not just for a few days, but potentially weeks/months. In terms of levels, a fall below the horizontal trendline would trigger a double top pattern (2020 and 2022 highs), pointing to a potential fall towards the 200-month moving average (now at about 1292). Still, there is quite strong support at 1,620 (the 50% retracement of the 2018-2020 rise), followed by 1510 (the 61.8% retracement).

To be fair, the bearish break is not a done deal yet. There is an outside chance that Thursday’s move was a false break, triggered by position adjustments ahead the crucial meeting of the US Federal Reserve’s rate-setting FOMC committee next week. Silver experienced a similar false break earlier this month. The first sign that the break in gold was a false one would be recouping Thursday’s losses to close above 1,676, leading to an increase in the probability of a move towards the September 12 high at 1,735. A break above 1735 would then likely change the bias from bearish to favoring range-trading conditions in the interim.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by DailyFX
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Weekly Chart

XAU/USD Weekly Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

SILVER TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL

The failure to sustain losses following the break earlier this month below key technical support, coupled with positive divergence on the daily and weekly charts, suggests silver could be settling in a range in the near term.

In the week ended September 2, silver closed below support at the July low of 18.11. However, even though price made a new low, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a measure of momentum, failed to follow suit. A fresh low in price associated with poor momentum often suggests that bears lack strength, raising the prospect of a false break.

Similarly, on the daily chart, even though silver made a new price low on September 1, RSI made a ‘higher low’, termed as positive divergence (with price). In the following week, silver was able to recoup the previous week’s loss and subsequently rise above minor resistance at the late-August high of 19.40. For range-trading conditions to turn bullish, silver would need to rise above the resistance area, including the 200-week moving average, the horizontal trendline at 21.40 and the August high of 20.86. On the downside, a decisive break below the September 1 low of 17.53 would be a sign that silver had resumed its medium-term downtrend.

Top Trading Opportunities in 3Q
Top Trading Opportunities in 3Q
Recommended by DailyFX
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

XAG/USD Daily Chart

XAG/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bear Market Lows Coming into Focus
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bear Market Lows Coming into Focus
2022-09-16 13:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Slams 1.15- Bears Near a Bigger Break?
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Slams 1.15- Bears Near a Bigger Break?
2022-09-15 16:01:00
USD/CAD Could Soon Sustain a Breakout
USD/CAD Could Soon Sustain a Breakout
2022-09-15 14:00:00
The Forces of Supply and Demand
The Forces of Supply and Demand
2022-09-15 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Silver
Bullish